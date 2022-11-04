Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves striker Diego Costa was sent off for violent conduct last week after headbutting Brentford's Ben Mee

TEAM NEWS

Wolves caretaker manager Steve Davis will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.

Diego Costa begins a three-match ban following the first Premier League red card of his career but Tote Gomes could be fit.

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has recovered from the illness which ruled him out of last weekend's 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Joel Veltman might also return to the squad after a calf issue.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves fought hard for their point at Brentford last week, and I keep saying they are not as bad a team as their league position might suggest - but then they are exactly that bad in their next game.

It is a blow for them to be missing Diego Costa up front after his red card against the Bees, and their lack of goals means they are always under massive pressure in games.

That's why I am going for Brighton to win at Molineux, like they did at the end of last season.

They produced a brilliant performance to beat Chelsea and give Roberto de Zerbi his first win as Seagulls boss. If they can repeat that display, they will get the same result this time.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have beaten Wolves eight times in the top flight, their highest tally against any side.

However, Albion's 3-0 victory at Molineux in April ended a six-match Premier League winless run in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won only two of their past 20 league fixtures, losing 12.

They've earned four points from five games under caretaker manager Steve Davis.

The West Midlands side have failed to score more than once in any of their 13 league matches this season.

Wolves are the division's lowest scorers with six goals, none of which have come after the 56th minute.

Jonny Castro is one short of his 100 Premier League appearance for Wolves.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton earned their first win under Roberto de Zerbi at the sixth attempt last week, following a run of two draws and three defeats.

A fourth away defeat of the campaign would be as many as in the entire 2021-22 season.

The Seagulls have won only three of their 18 Premier League games played in November (D7, L8).

Leandro Trossard has scored six goals in his past seven league appearances.

