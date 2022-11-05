Clyde v Airdrieonians

ClydeClyde15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|13
|8
|4
|1
|19
|7
|12
|28
|2
|FC Edinburgh
|13
|8
|1
|4
|25
|16
|9
|25
|3
|Falkirk
|13
|7
|3
|3
|25
|15
|10
|24
|4
|Alloa
|13
|7
|1
|5
|24
|19
|5
|22
|5
|Montrose
|13
|6
|3
|4
|19
|14
|5
|21
|6
|Airdrieonians
|13
|5
|3
|5
|25
|21
|4
|18
|7
|Queen of Sth
|13
|4
|4
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|16
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|13
|5
|1
|7
|12
|20
|-8
|16
|9
|Clyde
|13
|2
|1
|10
|16
|29
|-13
|7
|10
|Peterhead
|13
|1
|3
|9
|9
|32
|-23
|6