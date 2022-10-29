Close menu

Rhys Oates: Injured Mansfield Town striker agrees contract extension

Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Rhys Oates
Rhys Oates scored against AFC Wimbledon in his most recent appearance for Mansfield

Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates has signed a contract extension to run until the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old scored 12 goals last season as the Stags reached the League Two play-off final.

Oates has not played a first-team game since suffering a pectoral muscle injury in August but hopes to return to action towards the end of next month.

"It's special for me to have been offered a new deal whilst I have an injury," he said. external-link

"By offering me this contract extension it shows that the club has a lot of faith in me."

Oates began his career at Barnsley and has played for Morecambe and Hartlepool, from whom he joined Mansfield in the summer of 2021.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC