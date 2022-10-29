Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Linfield see off 10-man Newry City to get back to winning ways

Linfield responded to last week's stinging 4-2 loss at home to Larne by securing a hard-fought 2-0 away win over 10-man Newry City.

Well-taken goals from Robbie McDaid and Joel Cooper won the game as the holders remain sixth in the Premiership table.

Crusaders went second with a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts as Cliftonville beat Carrick Rangers 1-0.

Niall Currie's second spell as Portadown boss began with the bottom side being thumped 4-0 by Coleraine.

Despite earning what was an important win, the Blues remain nine points behind Glentoran, who knocked Larne off the top of the table with an emphatic 4-0 win over them on Friday night.

The Invermen have now dropped down to third as the Crues move ahead of them on goal difference.

Linfield got off to the best possible start when McDaid slotted calmly through the legs of keeper Steven Maguire in the 15th minute, to make the most of a strong opening to the match.

The goal sparked Newry into life and the hosts looked threatening with every attack, with James Teelan and Daniel Hughes both spurning one-on-one opportunities before the half-time interval.

Darren Mullen's men started the brighter of the two teams in the second half but Cooper's cool finish on 59 minutes knocked the momentum from the hosts only 60 seconds after the ex-Oxford United man had hit the crossbar.

Substitute Ciaran O'Connor received a red card for a dangerous challenge on the impressive Cooper which did not impress the Linfield bench, giving Newry a mountain to climb as Linfield gained control of the remaining 15 minutes of the contest.

Crues win despite missing two penalties

Goalkeeper Dwayne Nelson saved two penalties for 10-man Dungannon at Stangmore Park, but could not prevent Crusaders winning 2-0 and going second.

Stephen Baxter's side made the perfect start when Philip Lowry netted his eighth goal of the season after just 26 seconds, heading in McCauley Snelgrove's left-wing cross after hesitancy in the Dungannon defence.

Things got worse for the Swifts after 19 minutes when Adam Lecky robbed Nelson of possession before being brought down by Michael Ruddy. Referee Tony Clarke brandished a red card for Ruddy, but Nelson saved Lecky's spot kick.

Three minutes into the second half, Crusaders added a second when Chris Hegarty headed a free-kick back across goal and Swifts' defender Cahal McGinty could only deflect the ball past his own keeper as he tried to hold off Daniel Larmour.

Crusaders were presented with another chance to increase their lead from the penalty spot when Ethan McGee was penalised for a shirt pull on Jonny McMurray, but for the second time in the game Nelson produced a diving save, this time denying Jarlath O'Rourke.

Dungannon rarely threatened the Crusaders' goal and never looked like adding to their points total, but the Crues move above Larne on goal difference into second spot.

Carrick have late goal ruled out in Cliftonville defeat

Cliftonville claimed all three points at Solitude with a 1-0 win against Carrick Rangers as a Ryan Curran penalty ensured the Reds remain in fourth place in the Irish Premiership table.

It was a largely uneventful opening 45 minutes with neither goalkeeper having much in the way of saves to make.

The game livened up in the closing stages when the Reds were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute, with Steven Gordon making a needless foul on Chris Curran before namesake Ryan stepped up and finished the spot-kick.

The visitors thought they had snatched a late point when home keeper Nathan Gartside fumbled in a Reece Glendinning header, but Kyle Cherry was ruled offside as he attempted to get a touch on the ball as it headed towards goal.

Currie begins second Ports spell with heavy loss

Watch: Coleraine breeze past Ports in Niall Currie's first game back as boss

There was to be no happy return to the managerial hot seat for new Portadown boss Currie as he watched his team go down 4-0 at Coleraine.

Ports' captain Patrick McNally headed past his own keeper Jethren Barr in the fourth minute to gift the home side the lead before Lee Lynch's cool lob doubled the Bannsiders' advantage six minutes later.

Coleraine's leading scorer Matthew Shevlin pounced five minutes after half-time to make it 3-0 with his 11th goal of the season, and strike partner James McLaughlin completed the scoring with his first goal of the campaign in the 54th minute.

For Coleraine, this was a welcome return to winning ways after successive defeats by Ballymena United and Cliftonville, and sees them remain in fifth place in the league table.

For Portadown, an 11th defeat of the campaign is a reminder that the new manager has work to do if they are to preserve their top-flight status.