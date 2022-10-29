Jaden Philogene came off the bench to score Cardiff's winner against Rotherham

Mark Hudson praised the character of his Cardiff City players after they rebounded from last Sunday's loss at Swansea City to beat Rotherham United.

The interim manager used the word "hurt" several times in his programme notes after the south Wales derby loss.

"I thought we dominated from start to finish," Hudson said

"It shows unbelievable character to stick to a game plan, to be brave enough to put it into action when you've had a really tough week before."

Hudson should take huge credit for making two half-time changes that swung the match in Cardiff's favour, who had controlled the first half at Cardiff City Stadium but had been unable to find the cutting edge to break down a stubborn Rotherham rearguard.

In a tactical switch, off came full-backs Tom Sang and Niels Nkounkou in favour of Mahlon Romeo and Jaden Philogene.

It was Romeo who supplied the scoring pass for Philogene to score the winner, although the 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee showed impressive touch and quality to make space for a fine finish.

"Football gives you ups and downs and it's about being as level as you can and we made some attacking changes at half-time, which I think was right, and ultimately it pays off," Hudson said.

"It doesn't always pay off but it did today. I thought the subs were ready and it's good to have Mahlon back, Jaden on the pitch and it shows he's got that little bit of quality through his finish.

"I felt with Callum (O'Dowda) and Jaden on the left we'd be a a bit more attacking. We were dominant enough in the game to make those changes and obviously Mahlon, getting him back on the pitch was important.

"I spoke to the two subs, the ones who came off (Tom Sang and Niels Nkounkou) that it was a tactical swap, that Mahlon could maybe progress a little bit more down that (right) side and he did... but everyone has had an input in the game.

"Jaden did make a huge impact and he's a player we like with the quality he's got, he's got something a lot of players don't and he's got the ability to do that.

"It's just again managing him and his time, he's not going to play every minute, that's just the way it is as a squad but I'm buzzing for him that he came on at half-time and made an impact.

"It doesn't happen every week, I wish it did because it doesn't, but it's nice when you're trying to be as positive as you can. They were ready and raring to go and testament to them they were ready when called upon, and that's all you can ask.

"It shows character that they've had the week, I suppose it sat with them a while - and it should - and then turning the mind-set forward and they did that again, I thought their application to everything throughout this week has been second to none.

"That's something I'm really proud of and they should be proud of too.

"They were brave, there were moments (from Rotherham) but the reorganisation was good, a few lax passes that we can get better at, but the amount of passes we created I think we should have gone ahead a bit earlier.

"So it's a really good three points, but it's a quick turnaround and we play Watford on Wednesday night."