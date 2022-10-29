Last updated on .From the section Football

Shakhtar Donetsk held European champions Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on 11 October

Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian Premier League game against Oleksandria in Lviv was paused after an air raid siren.

Shakhtar were trailing 1-0 when both sets of players returned to their dressing rooms.

Ukraine resumed its domestic football competitions in August despite the constant danger the ongoing conflict stemming from Russia's invasion brings.

Saturday's match restarted and ended 2-2, with Shakhtar now second in the table on 20 points from eight games.

The official Shakhtar Donetsk Twitter page in English tweeted the siren lasted "almost an hour" and that the half-time interval was reduced to five minutes due to the interruption.

Shakhtar, who finished with 10 men after Lucas Taylor was sent off, are playing their Champions League home games this season outside Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland.

They are third in Group F with one round of games to go and will progress to the last 16 if they beat RB Leipzig in Warsaw on Wednesday (17:45 GMT).

