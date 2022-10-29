Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain4TroyesTroyes3

Paris St-Germain 4-3 Troyes: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all score in PSG's win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Messi celebrates
Messi has provided 10 assists in 12 games this season, the quickest he has ever managed to deliver them

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as defending champions Paris St-Germain twice came from behind to beat Troyes in Ligue 1.

Messi and Neymar each scored and assisted one goal as Carlos Soler bagged one and Mbappe netted a penalty at the Parc des Princes.

The star trio have scored 43 goals between them already this season.

The victory restored PSG's five-point advantage over second-placed Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

Troyes opened the scoring in the third minute as Mama Balde lashed home a volley before Neymar's clipped pass found Soler to level proceedings.

Balde got a second for Troyes, who are 11th in the French top flight, with a low strike to regain their lead against the run of play.

But in the space of seven minutes, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi hammered home his 12th goal of the campaign from 25 yards out and threaded a pinpoint pass through to Neymar, who fired past Troyes keeper Gauthier Gallon to make it 3-2.

Mbappe drilled home a penalty to extend PSG's lead before Ante Palaversa pulled one back for the visitors late on.

All four goalscorers also scored in PSG's 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa as the team reached the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The 10-time Ligue 1 champions, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season, will face Juventus on Wednesday with a win securing top spot in Champions League Group H.

Charges for corruption and fraud were dropped against Neymar earlier this week in a trial in Spain over his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 26Mukiele
  • 4Ramos
  • 3KimpembeSubstituted forMarquinhosat 59'minutes
  • 14BernatSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 85'minutes
  • 28SolerSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 77'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forSarabiaat 85'minutes
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forRuizat 59'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 8Ruiz
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 19Sarabia
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 44Ekitike

Troyes

Formation 5-4-1

  • 30GallonBooked at 75mins
  • 18BaldéSubstituted forRipartat 72'minutes
  • 2PorozoBooked at 59mins
  • 4Palmer-Brown
  • 17Salmier
  • 12Cadri ContéSubstituted forLarouciat 72'minutes
  • 11Rony LopesBooked at 78mins
  • 6KouaméSubstituted forUgboat 81'minutes
  • 24ChavalerinSubstituted forDingoméat 88'minutes
  • 29OdobertSubstituted forPalaversaat 81'minutes
  • 7Baldé

Substitutes

  • 1Lis
  • 5Dingomé
  • 9Ugbo
  • 15Palaversa
  • 19Bruus
  • 20Ripart
  • 23Rami
  • 26Yade
  • 39Larouci
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamTroyes
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away16
Shots on Target
Home11
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Troyes 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Troyes 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Yoann Salmier (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Renaud Ripart (Troyes).

  7. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mama Baldé (Troyes).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Troyes. Tristan Dingomé replaces Xavier Chavalerin.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Troyes 3. Ante Palaversa (Troyes) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Renaud Ripart following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Renaud Ripart (Troyes) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yoann Salmier (Troyes) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rony Lopes with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Yasser Larouci (Troyes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Yasser Larouci (Troyes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Marco Verratti.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nuno Mendes replaces Juan Bernat.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1311203682835
2Lens139312281430
3Lorient128312316727
4Marseille138232291326
5Rennes1273225121324
6Lille127142521422
7Monaco126332318521
8Lyon125252116517
9Clermont125251619-317
10Toulouse134451923-416
11Troyes133462428-413
12Nice123451115-413
13Montpellier124082224-212
14Reims122641420-612
15Nantes122551420-611
16Strasbourg131661221-99
17Brest122371426-129
18Auxerre122371225-139
19Ajaccio12228819-118
20Angers122281429-158
View full French Ligue 1 table

