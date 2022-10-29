Close menu
Copa Libertadores - Final
FlamengoFlamengo1Athletico ParanaenseAthletico Paranaense0

Copa Libertadores final: Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico Paranaense in final

Last updated on

Gabriel Barbosa
Barbosa has scored six goals in this season's Copa Libertadores

Gabriel Barbosa scored the winner to help Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Libertadores final in Ecuador.

Paranaense missed an early chance when Alex Santana sent a close range shot just high, before they had Pedro Henrique sent off for a second booking.

Minutes later, Barbosa side-footed in a low cross at the far post.

Paranaense struggled to break down fellow Brazilians Flamengo as they secured a third Copa Libertadores.

Their previous victories came in 1981 and 2019.

Barbosa, who scored six goals in this season's competition, could have had a second goal but had an effort saved when played through on goal.

Paranaense, managed by former Brazil and Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, had ex-Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in their side but were beaten in their first Copa Libertadores final since losing to Sau Paulo in 2005.

Line-ups

Flamengo

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 20Melo dos Santos Neto
  • 22de Almeida
  • 23David Luiz
  • 4Pereira
  • 16Filipe LuísSubstituted forDantas de Medeirosat 20'minutes
  • 8Maia AlencarSubstituted forVidalat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 7de Barros Ribeiro
  • 35Gomes da Silva
  • 14de ArrascaetaBooked at 68minsSubstituted forGomes Silvaat 84'minutes
  • 21Abreu dos Santos
  • 9Barbosa AlmeidaSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alves Carreira
  • 2Pulgar
  • 5Vidal
  • 10Ribas da Cunha
  • 15Soares de Faria
  • 18Sousa Soares
  • 26Dantas de Medeiros
  • 29Gomes Silva
  • 30Nascimento Castro
  • 31Santos Costa
  • 34Franca Silva
  • 42Franca de Oliveira

Athletico Paranaense

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Krepski
  • 13Silva Oliveira
  • 34Ribeiro GonçalvesBooked at 43mins
  • 44Henrique Ferreira
  • 16da Silva Santos
  • 17Moura Arruda da SilvaSubstituted forTeransat 75'minutes
  • 50Fernandinho
  • 8Frezarin BuenoSubstituted forCanobbioat 57'minutes
  • 38Menezes SantanaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSantos Nascimentoat 45'minutes
  • 27Roque FerreiraSubstituted forTeixeiraat 65'minutes
  • 11Naum dos SantosSubstituted forCardoso da Cruzat 57'minutesBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 5Teixeira
  • 9Canobbio
  • 12Silva da Paixão
  • 18Cittadini
  • 20Terans
  • 22Hernández
  • 24Orejuela
  • 26Conrado Carvalho
  • 28Cuello
  • 35Cardoso da Cruz
  • 42Santos Nascimento
  • 48Azevedo Pereira
Referee:
Patricio Loustau

Match Stats

Home TeamFlamengoAway TeamAthletico Paranaense
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Palmeiras66002532218
2Emelec622214778
3Deportivo Táchira6213814-67
4Independiente Petrolero6015326-231

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Libertad631286210
2Athletico Paranaense631287110
3The Strongest61328716
4Caracas FC613248-46

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estudiantes de La Plata641185313
2Vélez Sarsfield6222121118
3Nacional62137707
4Red Bull Bragantino612359-45

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atlético Mineiro6321106411
2Deportes Tolima6321109111
3Independiente del Valle62229728
4América Mineiro6024613-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Boca Juniors631255010
2Corinthians62315419
3Deportivo Cali62227438
4Always Ready612359-45

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1River Plate65101831516
2Fortaleza EC6312109110
3Colo-Colo6213913-47
4Alianza Lima6015416-121

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colón Santa Fe631288010
2Cerro Porteño62225418
3Olimpia62224408
4Peñarol621356-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Flamengo6510156916
2Talleres de Córdoba632165111
3Universidad Católica6114510-54
4Sporting Cristal602438-52
View full Copa Libertadores tables

