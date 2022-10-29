Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Raheem Sterling lost possession more often than any other player on the pitch in Chelsea's defeat by Brighton

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling is "not even a consideration" for the Three Lions' World Cup squad on current form, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's Pat Nevin.

Sterling, who has not scored for the club since August, was substituted just past the hour mark after another ineffective display in the Blues' 4-1 defeat by Brighton on Saturday.

Blues boss Graham Potter defended Sterling's recent performances before the trip to the south coast, but former Blues winger Nevin says the 27-year-old "is having a really, really bad time".

"I'm watching Raheem Sterling right now and I've said that Graham Potter has got the best from every player since he has been there - with one exception," the 59-year-old said.

"If he keeps playing the way he is right now, he's not even a consideration for the World Cup."

Sterling was also the lowest-ranked player in BBC Sport's online player rater following the defeat at Amex Stadium, scoring just 3.14 out of 10.

England manager Gareth Southgate has until 13 November to submit his final squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts a week after that.

'Flexibility, ability and quality'

Sterling has scored 19 times in 79 caps for England, his three goals at Euro 2020 earning him a place in Uefa's Team of the Tournament.

While the forward was by no means to blame for Chelsea's defensive horror show on the south coast, he still endured an afternoon to forget.

Starting wide on the left, Sterling touched the ball just 35 times - fewer than any Chelsea starter apart from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was forced off at half-time with an injury.

He also gave away the ball on 18 occasions, more often than any other player on the pitch.

Injuries to players including Kalidou Koulibaly, Reece James and Wesley Fofana have hardly helped Sterling's acclimatisation to life at Stamford Bridge, with Potter deploying the former Liverpool and Manchester City player in numerous roles since his appointment.

"He's got flexibility, ability and quality to play in several positions," Potter said before the defeat by Brighton. "You're constantly trying to find the right balance and the right solutions.

"As a team, we can do better. If we do better as a team, then individuals will benefit from that. That's where the work is."