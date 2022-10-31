Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibs
Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi will clinch a move to Celtic in January, according to reports in his homeland. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says his team will be bold when they travel to Spain to face Real Madrid this week. (Scottish Sun)
And Real superstar Karim Benzema may be a doubt for the game after missing Sunday's draw with Girona. (Daily Record)
Rangers forward Malik Tillman says he understands the winning mindset which is obligatory at the Ibrox club. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart vows that his side's recent confidence streak won't be impacted by Saturday's heavy defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. (Aberdeen Evening Express)
Former Celtic youth supremo Tommy McIntyre has joined Queen's Park as their head of academy. (Scottish Sun)
Defender Andy Considine believes St Johnstone are in line for a successful season after Saturday's win over Kilmarnock. (The Courier)
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has called for youngster Ewan Henderson to show his killer instinct in front of goal after a dazzling performance in Saturday's win over St Mirren. (Daily Record)