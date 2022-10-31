Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi will clinch a move to Celtic in January, according to reports in his homeland. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says his team will be bold when they travel to Spain to face Real Madrid this week. (Scottish Sun external-link )

And Real superstar Karim Benzema may be a doubt for the game after missing Sunday's draw with Girona. (Daily Record external-link )

Rangers forward Malik Tillman says he understands the winning mindset which is obligatory at the Ibrox club. (Daily Record external-link )

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart vows that his side's recent confidence streak won't be impacted by Saturday's heavy defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. (Aberdeen Evening Express external-link )

Former Celtic youth supremo Tommy McIntyre has joined Queen's Park as their head of academy. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Defender Andy Considine believes St Johnstone are in line for a successful season after Saturday's win over Kilmarnock. (The Courier external-link )

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has called for youngster Ewan Henderson to show his killer instinct in front of goal after a dazzling performance in Saturday's win over St Mirren. (Daily Record external-link )