Match ends, Valencia 0, Barcelona 1.
Robert Lewandowski grabbed a dramatic stoppage time winner to send Barcelona back to the top of La Liga.
The Polish striker reached Raphinha's cross at full stretch to score his 13th goal of the season in the 94th minute.
Lewandowski had been close to scoring before half-time when a header hit the base of the post.
Valencia's Lino had a goal disallowed for handball after the break, with the result sending Barca ahead of Real Madrid before their match on Sunday.
The result followed a mid-week 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich that saw Barca knocked out of the Champions League before the end of the group stage.
Their only La Liga defeat came against Real Madrid, and while the battling win in the Mestalla sends them top it is only on goal difference, with Real due to play struggling Girona less than 24 hours later.
Valencia were second best for most of the first half but should have gone into the break ahead, but defender Gabriel sent a free header wide of Barca's goal.
The home side tired as the second half wore on, with ex-Leeds United midfielder Raphinha chipping in a cross that Lewandowski flung out a foot to meet to give Barca their 10th league win of the season.
Line-ups
Valencia
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Mamardashvili
- 2Rendall CorreiaSubstituted forVázquezat 80'minutes
- 5Gabriel
- 24Cömert
- 14Gayà
- 20FoulquierBooked at 90mins
- 6GuillamónBooked at 84mins
- 18Ribeiro AlmeidaSubstituted forLatorreat 72'minutes
- 9KluivertSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7CavaniSubstituted forde Sousa Mendonçaat 18'minutes
- 16Dias LinoBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 1Herrerín
- 3Latorre
- 11Castillejo Azuaga
- 13Rivero
- 15Özkacar
- 19Duro
- 21Vázquez
- 22de Sousa Mendonça
- 29Pérez Martínez
- 33Mosquera
- 35Santiago
- 41Ribeiro
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Balde
- 23KoundéSubstituted forPiquéat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24GarcíaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forAlonsoat 42'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 56'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 8González
- 7DembéléSubstituted forTorresat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forRaphinhaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 3Piqué
- 11Torres
- 17Alonso
- 19Kessie
- 22Raphinha
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 30Páez Gavira
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 46,007
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 0, Barcelona 1.
Booking
Samu Castillejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Valencia).
Booking
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 0, Barcelona 1. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphinha with a through ball.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Marcos André (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gabriel Paulista.
Booking
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Valencia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ferran Torres.