Spanish La Liga
ValenciaValencia0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Valencia 0-1 Barcelona: Lewandowski's late winner sends Barca top of La Liga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski now has 18 goals for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a dramatic stoppage time winner to send Barcelona back to the top of La Liga.

The Polish striker reached Raphinha's cross at full stretch to score his 13th goal of the season in the 94th minute.

Lewandowski had been close to scoring before half-time when a header hit the base of the post.

Valencia's Lino had a goal disallowed for handball after the break, with the result sending Barca ahead of Real Madrid before their match on Sunday.

The result followed a mid-week 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich that saw Barca knocked out of the Champions League before the end of the group stage.

Their only La Liga defeat came against Real Madrid, and while the battling win in the Mestalla sends them top it is only on goal difference, with Real due to play struggling Girona less than 24 hours later.

Valencia were second best for most of the first half but should have gone into the break ahead, but defender Gabriel sent a free header wide of Barca's goal.

The home side tired as the second half wore on, with ex-Leeds United midfielder Raphinha chipping in a cross that Lewandowski flung out a foot to meet to give Barca their 10th league win of the season.

Line-ups

Valencia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Mamardashvili
  • 2Rendall CorreiaSubstituted forVázquezat 80'minutes
  • 5Gabriel
  • 24Cömert
  • 14Gayà
  • 20FoulquierBooked at 90mins
  • 6GuillamónBooked at 84mins
  • 18Ribeiro AlmeidaSubstituted forLatorreat 72'minutes
  • 9KluivertSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7CavaniSubstituted forde Sousa Mendonçaat 18'minutes
  • 16Dias LinoBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 1Herrerín
  • 3Latorre
  • 11Castillejo Azuaga
  • 13Rivero
  • 15Özkacar
  • 19Duro
  • 21Vázquez
  • 22de Sousa Mendonça
  • 29Pérez Martínez
  • 33Mosquera
  • 35Santiago
  • 41Ribeiro

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Balde
  • 23KoundéSubstituted forPiquéat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forAlonsoat 42'minutesBooked at 45mins
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 56'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 8González
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTorresat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forRaphinhaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 3Piqué
  • 11Torres
  • 17Alonso
  • 19Kessie
  • 22Raphinha
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
46,007

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Valencia 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Valencia 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Booking

    Samu Castillejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Samu Castillejo (Valencia).

  6. Booking

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Valencia 0, Barcelona 1. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphinha with a through ball.

  11. Booking

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Marcos André (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Gabriel Paulista.

  15. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Samu Castillejo (Valencia).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1210112942531
2Real Madrid1110102891931
3Atl Madrid127232012823
4Real Sociedad117131613322
5Real Betis11623148620
6Ath Bilbao115331912718
7Villarreal11533147718
8Rayo Vallecano125341714318
9Osasuna115241111017
10Valencia124351814415
11Real Valladolid114251115-414
12Mallorca123451013-313
13Almería124171520-513
14Espanyol122551520-511
15Celta Vigo123271324-1111
16Getafe112451119-810
17Sevilla122461119-810
18Cádiz12246824-1610
19Girona112361519-49
20Elche11047826-184
View full Spanish La Liga table

