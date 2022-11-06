St Johnstone v Rangers

Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameParishAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
7.27
Substitutes
Avg
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number38Player nameKingAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number19Player nameSandsAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number71Player nameTillmanAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
6.46
Substitutes
Avg
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Parish
- 13McGowan
- 5Mitchell
- 4Considine
- 2Brown
- 22Hallberg
- 23Carey
- 19Montgomery
- 10Wotherspoon
- 37Clark
- 7May
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 14Wright
- 17Bair
- 20Sinclair
- 21Crawford
- 26McLennan
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 29Murphy
- 34Phillips
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 38King
- 26Davies
- 31Barisic
- 4Lundstram
- 19Sands
- 30Sakala
- 71Tillman
- 14Kent
- 9Colak
Substitutes
- 10Davis
- 17Matondo
- 18Kamara
- 20Morelos
- 23Wright
- 29McCann
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 50Yfeko
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Considine.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Ryan Kent tries a through ball, but Malik Tillman is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Post update
Foul by James Sands (Rangers).
Post update
Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Brown.
Post update
Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Fashion Sakala (Rangers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Brown.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala with a cross.
Post update
Malik Tillman (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).
Post update
Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.