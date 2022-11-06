Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0RangersRangers0

St Johnstone v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number12Player nameParish
    Average rating

    6.24

  2. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    6.94

  3. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.89

  4. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    6.94

  5. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.93

  6. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    6.86

  7. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    7.31

  8. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    6.77

  9. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    7.34

  10. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.00

  11. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    7.27

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.34

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    6.25

  3. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.94

  4. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.32

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    6.48

  7. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    6.17

  8. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    6.44

  10. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.09

  11. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    6.46

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Parish
  • 13McGowan
  • 5Mitchell
  • 4Considine
  • 2Brown
  • 22Hallberg
  • 23Carey
  • 19Montgomery
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 37Clark
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 14Wright
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 21Crawford
  • 26McLennan
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 29Murphy
  • 34Phillips

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 38King
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 4Lundstram
  • 19Sands
  • 30Sakala
  • 71Tillman
  • 14Kent
  • 9Colak

Substitutes

  • 10Davis
  • 17Matondo
  • 18Kamara
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 29McCann
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 50Yfeko
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home1
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away12
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).

  2. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Ryan Kent tries a through ball, but Malik Tillman is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Sands (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Brown.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malik Tillman.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Fashion Sakala (Rangers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Brown.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Malik Tillman (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic13120146113536
2Rangers1393131112030
3Aberdeen137152721622
4Hibernian146261820-220
5St Mirren136161420-619
6Livingston136161218-619
7Hearts125252021-117
8St Johnstone145271417-317
9Motherwell135171616016
10Kilmarnock143381123-1212
11Ross County143381024-1412
12Dundee Utd142391330-179
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport