The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women3

West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Hillyerd
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2Smith
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 4Stringer
  • 19HayashiSubstituted forFilisat 45'minutes
  • 7Evans
  • 26Asseyi
  • 20KyvagSubstituted forAtkinsonat 35'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Walker
  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 15Green
  • 20Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 18Carter
  • 10OlmeBooked at 45mins
  • 7Sarri
  • 11Terland
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 2Fox
  • 12Bance
  • 14Park
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  2. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins West Ham United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 3.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Honoka Hayashi.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 3.

  6. Booking

    Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  14. Post update

    Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Isibeal Atkinson replaces Thea Kyvag.

  17. Post update

    Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001811718
2Man Utd Women55001401415
3Chelsea Women6501145915
4Man City Women6402157812
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Aston Villa Women63039909
7Everton Women630367-19
8West Ham Women7304914-59
9Brighton Women6204520-156
10Liverpool Women6105310-73
11Reading Women6105514-93
12Leicester City Women7007216-140
View full The FA Women's Super League table

