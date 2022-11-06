West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Hillyerd
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 12Longhurst
- 2Smith
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 4Stringer
- 19HayashiSubstituted forFilisat 45'minutes
- 7Evans
- 26Asseyi
- 20KyvagSubstituted forAtkinsonat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Walker
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 15Green
- 20Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 18Carter
- 10OlmeBooked at 45mins
- 7Sarri
- 11Terland
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 2Fox
- 12Bance
- 14Park
- 23Jarvis
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins West Ham United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 3.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Honoka Hayashi.
Half Time
First Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 3.
Booking
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United Women).
Attempt saved. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Isibeal Atkinson replaces Thea Kyvag.
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).