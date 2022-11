Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham play their home WSL games at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road

Tottenham's Women's Super League match against Everton has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Sunday's game at Brisbane Road was called off just over two hours before it was due to kick off at 14:00 GMT after heavy rain in London.

The club said in a statement that details for the rearranged fixture "will be announced in due course".

Both clubs are currently level on nine points after each winning three games so far this season.