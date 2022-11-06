Reading Women v Manchester City Women

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Mukandi.
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 25Burns
- 3Mukandi
- 5Evans
- 17Caldwell
- 2BrysonSubstituted forCooperat 66'minutes
- 27VanhaevermaetBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPrimmerat 61'minutes
- 51Troelsgaard
- 28Woodham
- 9Eikeland
- 23Rowe
- 7Wellings
- 10Dowie
- 11Wade
- 14Cooper
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 37Primmer
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22MacIver
- 2Casparij
- 4AleixandriSubstituted forGreenwoodat 68'minutes
- 14Morgan
- 3Stokes
- 25Hasegawa
- 10Castellanos
- 7CoombsSubstituted forFowlerat 68'minutes
- 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 62'minutes
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
- 1Roebuck
- 5Greenwood
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 9Kelly
- 12Angeldahl
- 15Ouahabi
- 36Hutchings
- 41Blakstad
- Abigail Byrne
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 3. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mary Fowler.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Mary Fowler.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Khadija Shaw.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Mukandi.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Chloe Kelly.
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Post update
Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Mary Fowler replaces Laura Coombs.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood replaces Laia Aleixandri.
Substitution, Reading Women. Deanna Cooper replaces Faye Bryson.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Laura Coombs.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Chloe Kelly replaces Hayley Raso.
Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Own Goal by Emma Mukandi, Reading Women. Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.