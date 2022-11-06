Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women3

Reading Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Burns
  • 3Mukandi
  • 5Evans
  • 17Caldwell
  • 2BrysonSubstituted forCooperat 66'minutes
  • 27VanhaevermaetBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPrimmerat 61'minutes
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23Rowe
  • 7Wellings

Substitutes

  • 10Dowie
  • 11Wade
  • 14Cooper
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 37Primmer

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22MacIver
  • 2Casparij
  • 4AleixandriSubstituted forGreenwoodat 68'minutes
  • 14Morgan
  • 3Stokes
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 10Castellanos
  • 7CoombsSubstituted forFowlerat 68'minutes
  • 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 62'minutes
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 5Greenwood
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 9Kelly
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 36Hutchings
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Emma Mukandi.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 3. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mary Fowler.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Mary Fowler.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Khadija Shaw.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Mukandi.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Chloe Kelly.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  9. Post update

    Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Mary Fowler replaces Laura Coombs.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Alex Greenwood replaces Laia Aleixandri.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Deanna Cooper replaces Faye Bryson.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Laura Coombs.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Chloe Kelly replaces Hayley Raso.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  19. Goal!

    Own Goal by Emma Mukandi, Reading Women. Reading Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001811718
2Man Utd Women55001401415
3Chelsea Women6501145915
4Man City Women6402157812
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Aston Villa Women63039909
7Everton Women630367-19
8West Ham Women7304914-59
9Brighton Women6204520-156
10Liverpool Women6105310-73
11Reading Women6105514-93
12Leicester City Women7007216-140
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport