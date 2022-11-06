Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Liverpool Women v Aston Villa Women

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Laws
  • 25Flaherty
  • 5Fahey
  • 28Campbell
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Furness
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 20Daniels
  • 24Stengel
  • 11Lawley

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 7Kearns
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 17Humphrey
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 34Silcock

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 6Corsie
  • 10Dali
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 13Draper
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Harding
  • 18Gregory
  • 26Goodwin
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Corsie tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  4. Post update

    Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  6. Post update

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women).

  10. Post update

    Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachel Daly.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

  17. Post update

    Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001611518
2Man Utd Women55001401415
3Chelsea Women6501145915
4Man City Women6312127510
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Everton Women630367-19
7West Ham Women6303811-39
8Aston Villa Women621389-17
9Reading Women6114511-64
10Liverpool Women611439-64
11Brighton Women5104219-173
12Leicester City Women7007214-120
