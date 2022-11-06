Liverpool Women v Aston Villa Women

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Corsie tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laws
- 25Flaherty
- 5Fahey
- 28Campbell
- 2Koivisto
- 10Furness
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 20Daniels
- 24Stengel
- 11Lawley
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 7Kearns
- 8Wardlaw
- 17Humphrey
- 19van de Sanden
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 6Corsie
- 10Dali
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 13Draper
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Harding
- 18Gregory
- 26Goodwin
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Foul by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women).
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachel Daly.
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco.
Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.