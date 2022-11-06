Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2

Leicester City Women v Arsenal Women



Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 28Levell
  • 13Simon
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Vance
  • 5McManus
  • 4Bott
  • 10Whelan
  • 3Tierney
  • 23Purfield
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 6Brougham
  • 8Pike
  • 12Jones
  • 16Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 27O'Brien
  • 32Baker
  • 44Scofield

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabe
  • 13Wälti
  • 12Maanum
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 40Williams
  • 59Agyemang
  • 61Earl
  • 62Reid
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  4. Post update

    Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

  11. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Natasha Flint.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66001611518
2Man Utd Women55001401415
3Chelsea Women6501145915
4Man City Women6312127510
5Tottenham Women530211839
6Everton Women630367-19
7West Ham Women6303811-39
8Aston Villa Women621389-17
9Reading Women6114511-64
10Liverpool Women611439-64
11Brighton Women5104219-173
12Leicester City Women7007214-120
View full The FA Women's Super League table

