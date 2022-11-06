Leicester City Women v Arsenal Women

Attempt saved. Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 28Levell
- 13Simon
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Vance
- 5McManus
- 4Bott
- 10Whelan
- 3Tierney
- 23Purfield
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 6Brougham
- 8Pike
- 12Jones
- 16Jones
- 20Goodwin
- 27O'Brien
- 32Baker
- 44Scofield
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabe
- 13Wälti
- 12Maanum
- 8Nobbs
- 9Mead
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 40Williams
- 59Agyemang
- 61Earl
- 62Reid
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Natasha Flint.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.