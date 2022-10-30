Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Matt O'Riley thinks Celtic deserve a Champions League win and says it is achievable as they bow out against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. (Daily Record) external-link

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema may not be fit to face Celtic as his planned comeback against Girona this afternoon has been delayed. (Daily Record) external-link

Everyone at Rangers must be happy the club's Champions League run is coming to an end after a series of confidence draining defeats, reckons former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record) external-link

After yesterday's win over Aberdeen, Rangers midfielder John Lundstram insists league leaders Celtic are never discussed in the Ibrox dressing room. (Daily Express) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale expects Celtic to win the title and Ange Postecoglou to eventually end up at a big club in England, if the Australian wants to move on. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says the injury that forced Martin Boyle off during Saturday's win over St Mirren is not a knee problem and hopes the forward's World Cup dream with Australia will not be derailed. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link