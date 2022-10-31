|Champions League: Rangers v Ajax
|Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT
Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
The Ibrox side are still looking for their first point in Champions League Group A and host Ajax on Tuesday night.
Ajax's three points came in a 4-0 win over Rangers, meaning only a victory by five goals or more will allow Van Bronckhorst's side to finish third.
"It would be disappointing not to get any points," he said.
"We're still not at the same level as Ajax but we are developing," added van Bronckhorst. "That's the way it is. The players overall are from a higher level, their budget is high.
"We cannot compare ourselves with Ajax, but we can compete with them on the day and especially at Ibrox. "
Feyenoord, under Van Bronckhorst, were made to wait for their first three points in their Champions League group in 2017, beating Napoli 2-1.
"You have to be 90 minutes focused," added the Dutchman. "A lot of moments in this campaign, we're getting punished for not being 100%.
"We knew the opposition we are facing in Champions League is from a much higher level than we played last season [in the Europa League].
"You see the level, especially Napoli and Liverpool showed in this group. Ajax have, so far, only three points. Last season, they had a 100% record in Champions League."
Team news
Rangers will be without the suspended John Lundstram and defenders Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz, who were both substituted during Saturday's win over Aberdeen. Van Bronckhorst said left-back Yilmaz "will be out for several weeks" but Davies could return at the weekend against St Johnstone.
Midfielder Glen Kamara returns to Van Bronckhorst's squad.
What they said
Rangers defender and midfielder James Sands: "It's certainly been tough for us. A lot of the results have not gone the way we would've liked but we've learned that we need to take the emotion out of it and focus on the aspects of the game that we can do better.
"The fans deserve a little something. They've waited a long time to see us playing Champions League. We're pretty eager to get a good result for them and a good result for us."
Match stats
- Rangers have lost all five of their matches against Ajax in European competition, by an aggregate scoreline of 15-4. Indeed, Ajax have scored nine goals in their three meetings against Rangers that have taken place in the Champions League.
- Only against Besiktas (6/6) do Ajax have a better 100% record in European competition than they do against Rangers (5/5).
- Rangers have lost more matches against Ajax (5) than against any other opponent in European competition, with two of those coming in home games for the Scottish side. No team have ever won away at Rangers in European competition on more than two occasions.
- Ajax have lost each of their previous four games in the Champions League; they haven't lost five in a row in the competition since September 2004 under Ronald Koeman.
- Rangers have lost all five of their games in the Champions League this season. No Scottish side have ever been beaten six times within a single campaign in the European Cup/Champions League.
- Ajax and Rangers are the two teams who have conceded the most goals from crosses and headed goals in the Champions League this season - Ajax have conceded the most headers (5 - Rangers with four) and the Scottish side have shipped the most goals from crosses (5 - Ajax with four).
- No team have conceded more goals following a high turnover - an opposition sequence starting within 40 metres of a team's own goal - than Rangers in the Champions League this season (4).
- Since the start of last season, Steven Berghuis has been directly involved in seven goals in 13 appearances for Ajax in the Champions League (four goals and three assists); the most of any current player for the club.
- 14 different players have attempted at least one shot for Rangers in the Champions League this season, however Scott Arfield is the only player to have scored for them in the competition in 2022-23 (four shots, one goal).
- Among players to have attempted at least 10 take-ons in the Champions League this season, Ajax's Mohammed Kudus has the highest take-on success rate in the competition (69% - 11/16).