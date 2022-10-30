Real Madrid v Girona

Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) header from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 21Rodrygo
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Girona
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Gazzaniga
- 4Martinez
- 22Bueno
- 5López
- 3Gutiérrez
- 18Romeu
- 20Couto
- 21Herrera
- 14García
- 11Fernández
- 9Castellanos
Substitutes
- 1Martín
- 2Bernardo
- 7Stuani
- 8Terrats
- 12Villa Suárez
- 16Hernández
- 17Riquelme
- 19Carvalho
- 23Martín
- 25Vallejo Galván
- 26Fuidias
- 36Artero
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
Post update
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.