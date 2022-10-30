Pablo Mari: Arsenal players pay tribute to recovering defender after stabbing
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal's players have paid tribute to Pablo Mari as he recovers from being stabbed in an Italian supermarket.
The 29-year-old defender, on loan at Monza from the Gunners, was stabbed in the back on Thursday during an attack in which one person was killed.
Arsenal's players held up a shirt with Mari's name on it before their home game against Nottingham Forest.
Gabriel Martinelli, flanked by his team-mates, did the same after he put Arsenal in front.
Mari, who was among several people injured during the attack, was and was discharged from hospital on Sunday.
Surgeons at Milan's Niguarda hospital reconstructed two injured muscles in the Spaniard's back.
Mari is expected to be out for at least two months.
"Pablo Mari was discharged from the hospital this [Sunday] morning, returned home and now begins a period of absolute rest," said Monza in a statement.
"Pablo, we are waiting for you."
Mari joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 and played 19 times for the Gunners before joining Udinese on loan at the start of the year.
He was then loaned to newly promoted Monza in August.
- Visit our Arsenal page for all the latest Gunners news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Arsenal news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of the Gunners is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content