Rangers and Glasgow City are now the only two SWPL1 sides with a 100% record after the latter scored late to beat Celtic 2-1.

Rangers moved top on goal difference after beating Dundee United 5-0, with Colette Cavanagh scoring twice, and City are second after captain Hayley Lauder's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Celtic.

Hearts beat Motherwell 1-0, Hamilton defeated Spartans 2-1, Aberdeen overcame Glasgow Women 2-0 and Hibernian drew with Partick Thistle.

Eilidh Adams missed a late penalty in the scoreless encounter, leaving Hibs fifth - four points behind city rivals Hearts.

Hearts, who have a game in hand, are nine points off Celtic after Rebecca McAllister's first-half goal against Motherwell.

Morgan Hay's penalty and Josephine Giard's goal from close range secured Hamilton's 2-1 win after Sarah Clellend's opener for Spartans.

Nadine Hanssen and Jess Broadrick netted Aberdeen's goals as they got their first win of the season and moved four points clear of bottom side Glasgow Women.

At Petershill Park, it was goalless until Lauren Davidson's 51st-minute opener for Glasgow City. Lu levelled for Celtic but Lauder had the final say.

Cavanagh gave Rangers the lead at Broadwood - her first goal for the club - and Kayla McCoy doubled the hosts' advantage before Cavanagh forced in her second.

Half-time substitute Rachel McLauchlan and Lisa Martinez added to Rangers' tally after the break.