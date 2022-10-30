Last updated on .From the section European Football

Union Berlin are top of the Bundesliga more than a third of the way into the season

Union Berlin returned to the top of the Bundesliga thanks to a 97th-minute winner against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach led when Nico Elvedi headed in Lars Stindl's corner.

Kevin Behrens levelled with a header for Union, who then had a late Christopher Trimmel goal disallowed by the video assistant referee.

But right at the end Danilho Doekhi powered in a header from Jamie Leweling's cross to send his side top.

Union, who have never won a major trophy, are one point above defending champions Bayern Munich after 12 games.