Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale has made only two starts for Los Angeles FC

There are now just weeks to go before Wales' first World Cup campaign in 64 years begins with a game against the United States in Qatar.

With players eager to cement a place in Rob Page's 26-man squad - and supporters desperate to see them avoid injuries - BBC Sport Wales is keeping a watchful eye on Wales' World Cup hopefuls.

Bale watches LAFC victory

Wales captain Gareth Bale was in the squad for Los Angeles FC's MLS Western Conference final against Austin - but did not make it off the bench.

Bale, 33, has played only five minutes of football for LAFC since making two Nations League appearances for Wales in September.

Having not been involved in his club's semi-final win over LA Galaxy, Bale was back involved on Sunday but played no part as Steve Cherundolo's team eased to a 3-0 victory.

The win means LAFC's season will climax with the MLS Cup final on 5 November.

There was a welcome sight for Wales in Italy as Ethan Ampadu played the full 90 minutes of Spezia's 2-1 home defeat to Fiorentina.

There had been concerns over Ampadu's fitness after he was forced off against Salernitana last weekend.

In France, Joe Rodon had to be content with a place on the bench as Rennes eased to a 3-0 win over Montpellier.

The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender played the full game as Rennes drew at Fenerbahce in the Europa League last Thursday, but did not win his Ligue 1 place back despite being available again after suspension.

Aaron Ramsey came on just after the hour as Nice came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Lorient.

Moore makes his mark

Tottenham defender Ben Davies scored his first goal since April as Antonio Conte's team came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Bournemouth.

The Cherries had taken control of the game thanks to two goals from Wales striker Kieffer Moore, who made just his second Premier League start since August.

Kieffer Moore has scored three goals for Bournemouth this season

Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams both came on as second-half substitutes as Nottingham Forest were thrashed by Arsenal, while Wayne Hennessey once again warmed the bench.

Hennessey's goalkeeping rival Danny Ward missed out on claiming a fourth straight Leicester City clean sheet thanks to Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free-kick in the Foxes' loss to Manchester City.

Daniel James, Harry Wilson and Luke Harris all came on as substitutes in Fulham's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

In the Championship, there was more concern for Queens Park Rangers forward Tyler Roberts, who has been nursing a calf problem, as he was forced off after just 27 minutes of Friday's defeat at Birmingham.

Connor Roberts played just over an hour as leaders Burnley came from behind to beat Reading, while Adam Davies played a third straight game as Sheffield United won at West Brom.

Rubin Colwill was again absent for Cardiff City as they beat Rotherham and Joe Allen sat out Swansea City's draw at Bristol City following confirmation that he will not play club football before the World Cup.

In League Two, Jonny Williams scored twice as Swindon won 5-2 at Mansfield.