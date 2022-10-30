Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City players gave Shamrock Rovers a guard of honour before kick-off

A first-half Rory Gaffney goal gave newly-crowned Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers a 1-0 home win over second-placed Derry City.

The victory in Dublin moves Rovers 10 points ahead of the Candystripes, whose draw with Sligo on Monday handed the title to Stephen Bradley's men.

It also brought to an end City's 20-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Gaffney's winner came in the 38th minute when he finished at the second attempt after fine work by Andy Lyons.

Derry gave Rovers' players a guard of honour on to the pitch before kick-off.

Ruaidhrí Higgins' men will complete their League of Ireland 2022 campaign with a home encounter against Dundalk next Sunday before going to the Aviva Stadium to face Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final the following Sunday.

With the title race already over before their meeting with Rovers at Tallaght, Derry were growing into the game and went close through Michael Duffy just minutes before the hosts scored.

Gaffney, who was a threat throughout and provided a focal point to the Rovers attack, was alert to score on the rebound for his 10th league goal of the season.

Lyons came close with a curling effort in the second half as the home crowd turned their attention to their side being presented with the league trophy after the game.