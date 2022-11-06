Wrexham v Oldham Athletic

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Elliot Lee.
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Howard
- 14Forde
- 5Hayden
- 4Tozer
- 6Tunnicliffe
- 3McFadzean
- 8Young
- 30Jones
- 38Lee
- 18Dalby
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 9Palmer
- 11McAlinden
- 17Hosannah
- 22O'Connor
- 26Lennon
- 27Bickerstaff
- 32Cleworth
- 37Evans
Oldham
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Leutwiler
- 2ClarkeBooked at 15mins
- 24Okagbue
- 6Maynard
- 14Sheron
- 26Kitching
- 11Hope
- 16Cooper
- 17Rooney
- 18Tollitt
- 27Abraham
Substitutes
- 3Francis-Angol
- 10Burgess
- 19Norman
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 25Carty
- 29Luamba
- 33Couto
- 34Vaughan
- 41Kilner
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Oldham Athletic 0. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Dalby.
Attempt missed. Timmy Abraham (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.
Attempt blocked. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Elliot Lee (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lois Maynard (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
Paul Mullin (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Sheron (Oldham Athletic).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.
Attempt blocked. John Rooney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.
Booking
Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic).
Offside, Wrexham. Mark Howard tries a through ball, but Paul Mullin is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, Oldham Athletic 0. Sam Dalby (Wrexham) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by David Okagbue.
Attempt blocked. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Lee.
