The FA Cup - First Round
WrexhamWrexham2OldhamOldham Athletic0

Wrexham v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5Hayden
  • 4Tozer
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 3McFadzean
  • 8Young
  • 30Jones
  • 38Lee
  • 18Dalby
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 9Palmer
  • 11McAlinden
  • 17Hosannah
  • 22O'Connor
  • 26Lennon
  • 27Bickerstaff
  • 32Cleworth
  • 37Evans

Oldham

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 2ClarkeBooked at 15mins
  • 24Okagbue
  • 6Maynard
  • 14Sheron
  • 26Kitching
  • 11Hope
  • 16Cooper
  • 17Rooney
  • 18Tollitt
  • 27Abraham

Substitutes

  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 10Burgess
  • 19Norman
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 25Carty
  • 29Luamba
  • 33Couto
  • 34Vaughan
  • 41Kilner
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamWrexhamAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Elliot Lee.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Oldham Athletic 0. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Dalby.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timmy Abraham (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Elliot Lee (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lois Maynard (Oldham Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Tunnicliffe.

  9. Post update

    Paul Mullin (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Sheron (Oldham Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Hayden.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Rooney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Tollitt.

  13. Booking

    Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Wrexham. Mark Howard tries a through ball, but Paul Mullin is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 1, Oldham Athletic 0. Sam Dalby (Wrexham) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by David Okagbue.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Lee.

