Edin Dzeko is Bosnia's record goalscorer

Bosnia's planned friendly in Russia has been postponed after widespread criticism.

The match was scheduled for 19 November in St Petersburg, a day before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

Bosnia did not qualify for the World Cup, while Russia have been banned from international competition after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko and midfielder Miralem Pjanic had both objected external-link to the match taking place.

On Monday, Bosnia's Football Association (NFSBIH) said the match would not go ahead and said in a statement: "President Vico Zeljkovic stated that the playing of this friendly match will be extended for some future date."

Inter Milan striker Dzeko had previously told Klix external-link : "I am against the playing of this match. I am always and only for peace. The association knows my opinion.

"Unfortunately, I am not the one who makes the decisions with whom Bosnia and Herzegovina will play, but I have my position which is clear and which does not include playing this match, while innocent people are suffering. I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in these difficult times for them."

Former Barcelona and Juventus midfielder Pjanic, who now plays for UAE side Sharjah, was also previously quoted as saying: "The decision is not good. I am speechless. In the national football association, they know what I think."

The mayor of Sarajevo, Bosnia's capital, Benjamina Karic, had also condemned the decision.