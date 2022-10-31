Last updated on .From the section Oldham

David Unsworth has won only one of his nine matches in charge of Oldham Athletic

Oldham Athletic manager David Unsworth has vowed to make big changes as his team struggles in the National League.

The 2-1 defeat at Halifax left the Latics only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Since replacing John Sheridan last month, Unsworth has overseen just one victory in nine league and cup games.

"We have nearly two weeks until our next league game and by hook or by crook, our team will look totally different," he said.

"I'll work night and day to get better players in, I assure you."

Oldham were relegated from the English Football League in April and are in their first season in non-league since 1907.

However, they have won only four of their 16 games in the National League.

Their next league match is against Barnet on 12 November, with an FA Cup tie at Wrexham on Sunday before that.

And Unsworth is pulling no punches that something radical needs to be done at Boundary Park.

The former Everton caretaker manager told BBC Radio Manchester: "We've had harsh words, we've had kind words, we've had encouragement, we've cajoled. We have tried to give them confidence.

"There have been nine opportunities, and if you keep picking the same team and you keep doing the same things and you keep losing, then something has got to change.

"Before people change me, I will change the team."