From the section Football

Gary Neville was left hanging by his former teammate on Sunday.

Gary Neville joined the list of pundits who have been taken off Cristiano Ronaldo's Christmas card list.

The Manchester United forward gave his old team-mate an incredibly frosty reception before United's match with West Ham on Sunday. Will Neville regret criticising Ronaldo publicly?

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk's imperious Anfield record is over. Plus, we pay tribute to some incredible, football-inspired Halloween costumes.

All of that and more is in this round-up of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. Cold shoulder

Pundit Neville had been critical of his former team-mate following Ronaldo's conduct against Tottenham Hotspur. when he refused to come on as a substitute and left Old Trafford before full-time.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old United legend made a point of hugging members of the Sky Sports punditry team, including another former United team-mate, Louis Saha, and former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp. Neville, however, was left out in the cold.

Neville's co-pundit Jamie Carragher was given a similar treatment after criticising Ronaldo earlier this season.

2. What a duo

Meanwhile, Gary's brother, Phil Neville, may just get the opportunity to manage another contender for greatest player of all time.

3. Celebrating in style

Marcus Rashford reached a massive milestone during Sunday's match, scoring his 100th goal for Manchester United. Something about it looked familiar.

Meanwhile, in the cricket T20 World Cup, South Africa's Wayne Parnell was inspired by Ronaldo's latest celebration, which seems to have replaced the 'Siuuu'.

4. Hallo-memes

It being Halloween weekend, there were some exceptional costumes on display this weekend, referencing a couple of classic Football Twitter moments.

For instance, this Rangers fan, who dressed up as Peter Lovenkrands' dog.

A very good boy

Kobe the Labrador launched 1,000 memes in 2018 when his owner, former Rangers striker Lovenkrands, posted a picture of the dog to celebrate his birthday and a fan replied, "Hopefully he grows up and scored against Celtic like his old man!"

Meanwhile, another fan invoked this classic photo of a young Wayne Rooney on holiday, eating the biggest lollipop in recorded history.

Dedication to the bit

5. Making up for lost time

This is a, quite frankly, ridiculous statistic from the Women's Super League, where Tottenham Hotspur beat Brighton 8-0 on Sunday.

6. Nice touch

Arsenal are back at the top of the Premier League, after demolishing Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Sunday.

They took time during that win to pay tribute to Spanish loan player Pablo Mari, who is recovering from a stabbing at an Italian supermarket last week.

7. Apocalypse now

Union Berlin returned to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday, following a dramatic 97th-minute winner. This reaction from the club's official account captures some of the feelings of their fans right now.

8. All things must pass

After more than three and a half seasons, Virgil van Dijk's record of unbeaten Premier League matches at Anfield was brought to an end on Saturday by league strugglers Leeds United.

That loss is a benchmark of where Liverpool's domestic season is at right now. After 12 matches, they sit closer on points to the relegation zone than the top four.

9. Bedfellows

Kevin de Bruyne came through for Pep Guardiola once again on Saturday with the winning goal against Leicester City.

After more than six seasons together, the Belgium midfielder is on pretty close terms with his manager by now.

10. Statement of intent

There has been a lot of speculation over Todd Cantwell's future this season, with his contract expiring in the summer.

After coming on late in the game against Stoke on Saturday, the 24-year-old Norwich academy graduate pinned his colours to the mast.