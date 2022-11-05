Bradford City v Harrogate Town

BradfordBradford City12:30HarrogateHarrogate Town
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 14Foulds
- 11Gilliead
- 6Smallwood
- 26Pereira
- 20Chapman
- 32Wright
- 7Angol
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 9Cook
- 12Banks
- 13Doyle
- 15Odusina
- 16East
- 18Sutton
- 19Oliver
- 30Eisa
Harrogate
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Jameson
- 20Ramsay
- 6Burrell
- 3Mattock
- 15Headley
- 4Falkingham
- 16Pattison
- 18Muldoon
- 28Daly
- 9Grant
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Oxley
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 10Coley
- 12Folarin
- 17Austerfield
- 19Frost
- 24Ferguson
- 25Horbury
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report will appear here.