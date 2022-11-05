Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round
BradfordBradford City12:30HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium, England

Bradford City v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 14Foulds
  • 11Gilliead
  • 6Smallwood
  • 26Pereira
  • 20Chapman
  • 32Wright
  • 7Angol

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 9Cook
  • 12Banks
  • 13Doyle
  • 15Odusina
  • 16East
  • 18Sutton
  • 19Oliver
  • 30Eisa

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Jameson
  • 20Ramsay
  • 6Burrell
  • 3Mattock
  • 15Headley
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 18Muldoon
  • 28Daly
  • 9Grant
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 10Coley
  • 12Folarin
  • 17Austerfield
  • 19Frost
  • 24Ferguson
  • 25Horbury
Referee:
Martin Coy

