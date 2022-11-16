Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round
WokingWoking0Oxford UtdOxford United0

Woking v Oxford United

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Ross
  • 12Moss
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 5McNerney
  • 3Casey
  • 17Kellerman
  • 23Anderson
  • 24Ince
  • 2Lofthouse
  • 10Amond
  • 8Daly

Substitutes

  • 1Wady
  • 9Grego-Cox
  • 14Browne
  • 15Bilongo
  • 18Roles
  • 29Vokins

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21McGinty
  • 33Anderson
  • 5Moore
  • 4Findlay
  • 42Seddon
  • 14Bate
  • 18McGuane
  • 27Goodrham
  • 8Brannagan
  • 7Bodin
  • 9Taylor

Substitutes

  • 6Rodriguez
  • 11Browne
  • 13Eastwood
  • 15Mousinho
  • 16Brown
  • 17Henry
  • 26Golding
  • 39O'Donkor
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match Stats

Home TeamWokingAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jermaine Anderson (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Woking).

  3. Post update

    Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Woking) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Daniel Moss (Woking) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Billy Bodin (Oxford United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Kellerman (Woking).

  9. Post update

    Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyran Lofthouse (Woking) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Woking. Conceded by Elliott Moore.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jermaine Anderson (Woking) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Scott Cuthbert (Woking) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matty Taylor (Oxford United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Foul by James Kellerman (Woking).

  17. Post update

    Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Woking).

  20. Post update

    Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

