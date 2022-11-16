Woking v Oxford United

Attempt missed. Jermaine Anderson (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Ross
- 12Moss
- 4Cuthbert
- 5McNerney
- 3Casey
- 17Kellerman
- 23Anderson
- 24Ince
- 2Lofthouse
- 10Amond
- 8Daly
Substitutes
- 1Wady
- 9Grego-Cox
- 14Browne
- 15Bilongo
- 18Roles
- 29Vokins
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21McGinty
- 33Anderson
- 5Moore
- 4Findlay
- 42Seddon
- 14Bate
- 18McGuane
- 27Goodrham
- 8Brannagan
- 7Bodin
- 9Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Rodriguez
- 11Browne
- 13Eastwood
- 15Mousinho
- 16Brown
- 17Henry
- 26Golding
- 39O'Donkor
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Woking).
Post update
Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Woking) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Daniel Moss (Woking) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Billy Bodin (Oxford United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by James Kellerman (Woking).
Post update
Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyran Lofthouse (Woking) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Woking. Conceded by Elliott Moore.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jermaine Anderson (Woking) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Scott Cuthbert (Woking) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matty Taylor (Oxford United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by James Kellerman (Woking).
Post update
Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Woking).
Post update
Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report will appear here.