Close menu
The FA Cup - First Round
Bracknell TownBracknell Town19:45IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Bottom Meadow, England

Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Bracknell Town

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Eacott
  • 2Dean
  • 5Bayliss
  • 4Cheshire
  • 3Burden
  • 20Herbert
  • 6Knight
  • 8Lodge
  • 15English
  • 7Abisogun
  • 9Esprit

Substitutes

  • 10Sanders
  • 11Grant
  • 14Cook
  • 16Penton
  • 17Rees
  • 18Moore
  • 19Grant
  • 22Osu
  • 23Platt

Ipswich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien
  • 2Keogh
  • 15Burgess
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 12Ball
  • 30Humphreys
  • 5Morsy
  • 19Jackson
  • 9Ladapo
  • 29Edwards

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 3Davis
  • 4Edmundson
  • 7Burns
  • 10Chaplin
  • 13Coleman
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 39Agbaje
  • 40Buabo
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report will appear here.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport