Iranians living in Ukraine have held protests against Iran's government and deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

Iran should be banned from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for "systematic human rights violations", the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) says.

The UAF plans to ask world governing body Fifa to stop Iran from participating in the tournament.

It believes a crackdown on protests in the country "may violate the principles and norms" of Fifa.

The UAF also cites "the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine".

The UAF's executive committee met on Monday where it agreed to "make a request to Fifa to consider excluding the Iranian national team" from the World Cup, which starts on Sunday, 20 November.

Earlier this month Iranian football and sports personalities and human right's group, Open Stadiums, also requested Fifa to ban the Iranian national team.

Iran's Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has reported that 284 people, including 45 children, have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on protests, which followed the death in police custody of a woman accused of wearing her hijab "improperly".

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa for comment.