Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
BurnleyBurnley3CrawleyCrawley Town1

Carabao Cup: Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town - Clarets come from behind to reach last 16

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments9

Ashley Barnes
Ashley Barnes scored his first goal of the season as Championship leaders Burnley beat resolute visitors Crawley

Championship leaders Burnley saw off League Two side Crawley at Turf Moor to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

On-loan Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe claimed an assist when his long delivery allowed Burnley-born Dom Telford to score Crawley's opener.

But Clarets captain Ashley Barnes replied within three minutes, heading past Balcombe to score his first goal from open play since February 2021.

Anass Zaroury then found the net twice to complete the turnaround.

Burnley began well despite boss Vincent Kompany making nine changes to his starting line-up as Matt Lowton and Connor Roberts went close early on and Barnes missed several chances to put them ahead.

After Barnes cancelled out Telford's opener, Zaroury was among the substitutes introduced by Kompany as the Championship leaders aimed to avoid penalties.

The winger repaid his manager's faith by putting Burnley in front 11 minutes from time, tapping in from Manuel Benson's pass.

After Barnes had a goal ruled out for offside, Zaroury swept in his a second from an incisive Vitinho cross to hand Burnley a fifth successive home win in all competitions.

Their victory ended Crawley's run of upsets in the first two rounds of the competition, having beaten League One side Bristol Rovers and Premier League outfit Fulham.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 2Lowton
  • 21McNally
  • 3Taylor
  • 14Roberts
  • 26BastienSubstituted forBrownhillat 57'minutes
  • 6Egan-RileySubstituted forBauressat 90+2'minutes
  • 17ManuelSubstituted forda Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 7GudmundssonBooked at 51minsSubstituted forLewisat 90+2'minutes
  • 44CostelloeSubstituted forZarouryat 57'minutes
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 8Brownhill
  • 19Zaroury
  • 22da Silva
  • 28Long
  • 29Maatsen
  • 32Lewis
  • 39Dodgson
  • 43Bauress
  • 49Muric

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37Balcombe
  • 23Johnson
  • 12Ransom
  • 6Lynch
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 18Davis
  • 28Jenks
  • 22WellsSubstituted forPowellat 66'minutes
  • 24OtehSubstituted forNadesanat 67'minutes
  • 50ChukwuemekaSubstituted forHessenthalerat 66'minutes
  • 19TelfordSubstituted forNicholsat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Powell
  • 9Nichols
  • 10Nadesan
  • 15Francillette
  • 34Addai
  • 39Hessenthaler
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
6,329

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home85%
Away15%
Shots
Home23
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 3, Crawley Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Crawley Town 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Marcel Lewis replaces Jóhann Gudmundsson.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Joe Bauress replaces CJ Egan-Riley.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 3, Crawley Town 1. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitinho with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Joel Lynch (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Vitinho replaces Benson Manuel.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Anass Zaroury (Burnley).

  11. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  13. Post update

    Jake Hessenthaler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Nichols.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Powell (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).

  17. Post update

    Teddy Jenks (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 2, Crawley Town 1. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.

  19. Post update

    Luke McNally (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Frank and Barbara, today at 22:41

    Good news 1. The whole squad trains to the same pattern. so all subs should fit in readily. McNally looks like a smooth operator.
    Less good news: this was boring. SO boring. it wasn't until we started to pop speculative balls into the box that in became interesting, and the goals followed. The first team need to to more of this, with more speculative runs into the box. Not rocket science.

    • Reply posted by Skipton Town, today at 22:46

      Skipton Town replied:
      If the opposition put 11 men on the goal line for 90 minutes and accept only having 15% possession, of course its going to be boring.
      No Burnley's fault, it's a compliment if anything

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 22:40

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by thismortalcoil, today at 22:30

    Phew..

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 22:30

    Disappointed we didn't start with our strongest side, almost guaranteed we would just have to defend the whole game, a shame we didn't give it a real go like against Fulham

  • Comment posted by r5w1p3r, today at 22:18

    Wow. Possession stats are massive.

    • Reply posted by Pasujoba, today at 22:25

      Pasujoba replied:
      it was poor to watch though... frustrated Clarets against 11 in or just outside the crawley box... playing for penalties... cannot blame Crawley, valid tactic, nearly worked, but it was a bit of an hard watch for fans... total domination with no space to move is just a bit boring to watch.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:17

    Have to feel very sorry for Crawley Town. I really do feel sorry for them. Burnley are just too good.

  • Comment posted by bloomfielddream, today at 22:16

    Class told in the end. Hard luck Crawley.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport