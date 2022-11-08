Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0MorecambeMorecambe0

Milton Keynes Dons v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 4Tucker
  • 5O'Hora
  • 33Jules
  • 2Watson
  • 14Johnson
  • 8Robson
  • 22Lawrence
  • 20Burns
  • 10Eisa
  • 16Grant

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 11Holland
  • 12Oyegoke
  • 17Kemp
  • 19Barry
  • 21Harvie
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 28Devoy
  • 30Dennis

Morecambe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ripley
  • 22O'Connor
  • 5Rawson
  • 6Delaney
  • 16Bedeau
  • 20Shaw
  • 15Weir
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Cooney
  • 17Watts
  • 23Phillips

Substitutes

  • 8Fane
  • 9Stockton
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 19Obika
  • 25Mayor
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe).

  3. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Connor Ripley.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tennai Watson (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

