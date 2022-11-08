Leicester City v Newport County

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Adam Lewis.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Iversen
- 2Justin
- 6Evans
- 3Faes
- 33Thomas
- 42Soumaré
- 25Ndidi
- 17Pérez
- 26Praet
- 7Barnes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 8Tielemans
- 11Albrighton
- 12Smithies
- 14Iheanacho
- 18Amartey
- 20Daka
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 44Braybrooke
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 2Norman
- 6Farquharson
- 28Demetriou
- 14Lewis
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 8Dolan
- 11Waite
- 27Lewis
- 9Bogle
- 21Collins
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 4Bowen
- 17Bennett
- 18Zimba
- 19Nevers
- 20Lindley
- 23Bright
- 29Evans
- 35Karadogan
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home88%
- Away12%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Priestley Farquharson.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
