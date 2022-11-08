Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
LeicesterLeicester City0NewportNewport County0

Leicester City v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 2Justin
  • 6Evans
  • 3Faes
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré
  • 25Ndidi
  • 17Pérez
  • 26Praet
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Smithies
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 44Braybrooke

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 2Norman
  • 6Farquharson
  • 28Demetriou
  • 14Lewis
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 8Dolan
  • 11Waite
  • 27Lewis
  • 9Bogle
  • 21Collins

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 4Bowen
  • 17Bennett
  • 18Zimba
  • 19Nevers
  • 20Lindley
  • 23Bright
  • 29Evans
  • 35Karadogan
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home88%
Away12%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Adam Lewis.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Priestley Farquharson.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

