EFL Cup - Third Round
StevenageStevenage0CharltonCharlton Athletic0

Stevenage v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 18Bostwick
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Clark
  • 8Taylor
  • 15Vancooten
  • 16Read
  • 32Rose
  • 9Norris

Substitutes

  • 10Campbell
  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 19Reid
  • 20Earley
  • 24Amoo

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wollacott
  • 28Clare
  • 5Lavelle
  • 24Inniss
  • 36Chin
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 21Fraser
  • 4Dobson
  • 19Payne
  • 9Stockley
  • 10Morgan

Substitutes

  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 14Kirk
  • 22Aneke
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 27Elerewe
  • 32Henry
  • 43Campbell
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Charlton Athletic. Sam Lavelle tries a through ball, but Jayden Stockley is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Arthur Read.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Inniss (Charlton Athletic) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Payne with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Terence Vancooten.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luther Wildin.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Taylor with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Richard Chin.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

