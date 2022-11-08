Stevenage v Charlton Athletic

Offside, Charlton Athletic. Sam Lavelle tries a through ball, but Jayden Stockley is caught offside.
Line-ups
Stevenage
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Chapman
- 2Wildin
- 6Sweeney
- 18Bostwick
- 5Piergianni
- 3Clark
- 8Taylor
- 15Vancooten
- 16Read
- 32Rose
- 9Norris
Substitutes
- 10Campbell
- 12Ashby-Hammond
- 19Reid
- 20Earley
- 24Amoo
Charlton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wollacott
- 28Clare
- 5Lavelle
- 24Inniss
- 36Chin
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 21Fraser
- 4Dobson
- 19Payne
- 9Stockley
- 10Morgan
Substitutes
- 2S Sessegnon
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Kirk
- 22Aneke
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 27Elerewe
- 32Henry
- 43Campbell
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Arthur Read.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Inniss (Charlton Athletic) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Payne with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Terence Vancooten.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luther Wildin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Taylor with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Richard Chin.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.