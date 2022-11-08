Match ends, Bristol City 1, Lincoln City 3.
League One side Lincoln responded to their shock FA Cup exit with a stunning win to knock Championship side Bristol City out of the Carabao Cup.
On-loan Liverpool midfielder Matty Virtue's fine sixth-minute strike gave the Imps a boost after their defeat at non-league Chippenham on Saturday.
Ben House doubled the lead by robbing Joe Low and racing into the area to lob City's debutant keeper Stefan Bajic.
Paudie O'Connor's header sealed the win before Tommy Conway's consolation.
Lincoln were good value for their two-goal lead although the hosts did have chances to get back into the game.
Carl Rushworth thwarted Mark Sykes' header while Antoine Semenyo fired a glorious opportunity wide in front of an unimpressed home crowd who had seen Robins boss Nigel Pearson make eight changes to his starting line-up.
Any momentum Pearson had tried to instil in his side at the break fell by the wayside four minutes after half-time when defender O'Connor capitalised on poor City defending from a free-kick to head in from close range.
Conway gave City a late flicker of hope, poking in at the second attempt to at least put the hosts on the board.
The defeat means City have won just one of their past seven home games, while Lincoln's accomplished display puts them in the fourth round of the competition for only the second time in their history.
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"We had players who basically copped out. We don't really have a competitive squad in the way we hoped we had, and that's a big disappointment.
"We've clearly got players who are not showing enough moral fibre. I take responsibility - it's my team.
"It's not good but we'll have to deal with it. We need a response on Saturday [at home to Watford]."
Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:
"We were excellent out of possession, really tough to break down. It's not backs-to-the-wall - there's a real structure to it.
"We were very good in transitions and in the first 25 minutes we were excellent on the ball. The all-round performance was a big plus.
"Saturday was a bitter blow for everybody so I would hope that everyone's feeling a bit perkier tonight."
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Bajic
- 32LowBooked at 34minsSubstituted forVynerat 45'minutes
- 25KloseSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
- 5AtkinsonSubstituted forWellsat 77'minutes
- 17SykesSubstituted forConwayat 45'minutes
- 27KadjiSubstituted forScottat 54'minutes
- 10King
- 3Dasilva
- 14Weimann
- 11Semenyo
- 9Martin
Substitutes
- 7Scott
- 8Williams
- 12O'Leary
- 15Conway
- 16Pring
- 20Bell
- 21Wells
- 26Vyner
- 33Morrison
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Rushworth
- 22Eyoma
- 5Jackson
- 15O'Connor
- 2Poole
- 26Virtue
- 6SandersSubstituted forDavenportat 78'minutes
- 24Roughan
- 8Oakley-BootheSubstituted forSørensenat 75'minutes
- 18HouseSubstituted forDraperat 90+3'minutes
- 7Vernam
Substitutes
- 21Sørensen
- 25Davenport
- 29Wright
- 34Draper
- 37Gallagher
- 38Ahui
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Lincoln City 3.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Freddie Draper replaces Ben House.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Williams with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Paudie O'Connor.
Post update
Offside, Bristol City. Joe Williams tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jacob Davenport.
Post update
Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City).
Post update
Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).
Post update
Charles Vernam (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joe Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben House (Lincoln City).
Post update
Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).
Post update
Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Bristol City) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Conway.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Lincoln City 3. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Well played Lincoln!