EFL Cup - Third Round
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1EvertonEverton0

Bournemouth v Everton

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 6Mepham
  • 3Stephens
  • 33Zemura
  • 14Rothwell
  • 22Pearson
  • 10Christie
  • 19Stanislas
  • 32Anthony
  • 18Lowe

Substitutes

  • 2Fredericks
  • 4L Cook
  • 11Marcondes
  • 16Tavernier
  • 20Dembélé
  • 23Hill
  • 43Greenwood
  • 45Plain
  • 49Sadi

Everton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 15Begovic
  • 5Keane
  • 13Mina
  • 4Holgate
  • 3Patterson
  • 37Garner
  • 16Doucouré
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 20Maupay
  • 10Gordon

Substitutes

  • 7McNeil
  • 11Gray
  • 17Iwobi
  • 31Lonergan
  • 47Cannon
  • 56Mills
  • 59Samuels-Smith
  • 60Price
  • 64Welch
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Michael Keane (Everton).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).

  5. Post update

    James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 1, Everton 0. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Junior Stanislas.

  7. Post update

    Ben Pearson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mason Holgate.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

