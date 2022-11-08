Close menu
Aldershot Town v Dagenham & Redbridge off due to unplayable pitch

The EBB Stadium
Aldershot are 15th in the National League, three places and three points behind Dagenham

Aldershot's National League game with Dagenham and Redbridge has been called off due to the pitch being unplayable.

The decision was taken after a 14:30 GMT pitch inspection, with heavy rain having fallen in the Hampshire area.

Aldershot were hoping to bounce back from their 6-1 defeat at Torquay last week while the Daggers have lost just one of their last six in the league.

"We'd like to thank ground staff and volunteers who worked to try to ensure the game went ahead," the Shots said.

A new date will be announced for the fixture in due course.

It is the second of Tuesday's National League games to be postponed, with Wealdstone v Chesterfield also off because of a waterlogged pitch at Grosvenor Vale.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124145153040
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1785423111229
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462421325
9Eastleigh177461819-125
10Barnet177373338-524
11York176562017323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292529-420
16Maidenhead United176291521-620
17Altrincham174672333-1018
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe173682333-1015
21Yeovil172871320-714
22Maidstone United173591837-1914
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

