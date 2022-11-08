Last updated on .From the section National League

Aldershot are 15th in the National League, three places and three points behind Dagenham

Aldershot's National League game with Dagenham and Redbridge has been called off due to the pitch being unplayable.

The decision was taken after a 14:30 GMT pitch inspection, with heavy rain having fallen in the Hampshire area.

Aldershot were hoping to bounce back from their 6-1 defeat at Torquay last week while the Daggers have lost just one of their last six in the league.

"We'd like to thank ground staff and volunteers who worked to try to ensure the game went ahead," the Shots said.

A new date will be announced for the fixture in due course.

It is the second of Tuesday's National League games to be postponed, with Wealdstone v Chesterfield also off because of a waterlogged pitch at Grosvenor Vale.