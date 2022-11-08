Eastleigh 5-2 Maidstone United

Match ends, Eastleigh 5, Maidstone United 2.
Eastleigh came from behind to make it back-to-back league wins after thrashing 10-man Maidstone United.
The Stones scored two quick goals in the first half, but captain Gavin Hoyte was dismissed early in the second half, allowing the Spitfires to come from behind and seal the three points.
Danny Whitehall opened the scoring for Eastleigh when he nodded home from close-range in the 16th minute.
Maidstone equalised in the 37th minute when Ryan Galvin stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell, and they turned the game around just two minutes later when Reiss Greenidge headed home from a corner to take the lead.
Hoyte was sent off in the 50th minute and the Spitfires were awarded a penalty, with Tristan Abrahams converting from the spot to level six minutes after the break.
The Hampshire side made the extra man count and retook the lead when substitute Vincent Harper tapped in from a low cross in the 63rd minute.
Ousseynou Cisse added a fourth for the Spitfires in the 72nd minute, heading in at the back post from Whitehall's cross and an own goal from Greenidge two minutes from time wrapped up three points for the hosts.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2Camp
- 3Kelly
- 8Cissé
- 5Martin
- 4AtanganaSubstituted forHarperat 62'minutes
- 7CarterBooked at 48mins
- 9Whitehall
- 12Langston
- 14AbrahamsSubstituted forHeskethat 73'minutes
- 21RutherfordSubstituted forHillat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Hesketh
- 11Hill
- 16McKiernan
- 17Harper
- 29Ebanks
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Sandford
- 2HoyteBooked at 50mins
- 3GalvinSubstituted forCorneat 55'minutes
- 16Fawole
- 14Odusanya
- 4EllulSubstituted forMensahat 78'minutes
- 15Booty
- 17Pattison
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 20GreenidgeBooked at 19mins
- 21DeaconBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 7Alabi
- 8Corne
- 10Barham
- 12Mensah
- 30Mersin
- Referee:
- Sam Mulhall
- Attendance:
- 1,706
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 5, Maidstone United 2.
Goal!
Own Goal by Reiss Greenidge, Maidstone United. Eastleigh 5, Maidstone United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Jacob Mensah replaces Joe Ellul.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Jake Hesketh replaces Tristan Abrahams.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 4, Maidstone United 2. Ousseynou Cissé (Eastleigh).
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 3, Maidstone United 2. Vincent Harper (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ryan Hill replaces Oscar Rutherford.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Vincent Harper replaces Nigel Atangana.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Sam Corne replaces Ryan Galvin.
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Maidstone United 2. Tristan Abrahams (Eastleigh) converts the penalty with a.
Dismissal
Gavin Hoyte (Maidstone United) is shown the red card.
Booking
Charlie Carter (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 2.
Booking
Roarie Deacon (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 2. Reiss Greenidge (Maidstone United).
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 1. Ryan Galvin (Maidstone United).
Booking
Reiss Greenidge (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 0. Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh).
