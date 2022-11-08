Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh5Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United2

Eastleigh 5-2 Maidstone United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Eastleigh came from behind to make it back-to-back league wins after thrashing 10-man Maidstone United.

The Stones scored two quick goals in the first half, but captain Gavin Hoyte was dismissed early in the second half, allowing the Spitfires to come from behind and seal the three points.

Danny Whitehall opened the scoring for Eastleigh when he nodded home from close-range in the 16th minute.

Maidstone equalised in the 37th minute when Ryan Galvin stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell, and they turned the game around just two minutes later when Reiss Greenidge headed home from a corner to take the lead.

Hoyte was sent off in the 50th minute and the Spitfires were awarded a penalty, with Tristan Abrahams converting from the spot to level six minutes after the break.

The Hampshire side made the extra man count and retook the lead when substitute Vincent Harper tapped in from a low cross in the 63rd minute.

Ousseynou Cisse added a fourth for the Spitfires in the 72nd minute, heading in at the back post from Whitehall's cross and an own goal from Greenidge two minutes from time wrapped up three points for the hosts.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Camp
  • 3Kelly
  • 8Cissé
  • 5Martin
  • 4AtanganaSubstituted forHarperat 62'minutes
  • 7CarterBooked at 48mins
  • 9Whitehall
  • 12Langston
  • 14AbrahamsSubstituted forHeskethat 73'minutes
  • 21RutherfordSubstituted forHillat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Hesketh
  • 11Hill
  • 16McKiernan
  • 17Harper
  • 29Ebanks

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Sandford
  • 2HoyteBooked at 50mins
  • 3GalvinSubstituted forCorneat 55'minutes
  • 16Fawole
  • 14Odusanya
  • 4EllulSubstituted forMensahat 78'minutes
  • 15Booty
  • 17Pattison
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 20GreenidgeBooked at 19mins
  • 21DeaconBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 7Alabi
  • 8Corne
  • 10Barham
  • 12Mensah
  • 30Mersin
Referee:
Sam Mulhall
Attendance:
1,706

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eastleigh 5, Maidstone United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eastleigh 5, Maidstone United 2.

  3. Goal!

    Own Goal by Reiss Greenidge, Maidstone United. Eastleigh 5, Maidstone United 2.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Jacob Mensah replaces Joe Ellul.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Jake Hesketh replaces Tristan Abrahams.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 4, Maidstone United 2. Ousseynou Cissé (Eastleigh).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 3, Maidstone United 2. Vincent Harper (Eastleigh).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Ryan Hill replaces Oscar Rutherford.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Vincent Harper replaces Nigel Atangana.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Sam Corne replaces Ryan Galvin.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Eastleigh 2, Maidstone United 2. Tristan Abrahams (Eastleigh) converts the penalty with a.

  12. Dismissal

    Gavin Hoyte (Maidstone United) is shown the red card.

  13. Booking

    Charlie Carter (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 2.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 2.

  16. Booking

    Roarie Deacon (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 2. Reiss Greenidge (Maidstone United).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 1. Ryan Galvin (Maidstone United).

  19. Booking

    Reiss Greenidge (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Maidstone United 0. Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County18125147173041
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1886433181530
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1886425131230
7Boreham Wood177732317628
8Eastleigh188462321228
9Barnet188373538-327
10Bromley177462421325
11York186662118324
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Maidenhead United186391521-621
15Dorking166373037-721
16Halifax176381524-921
17Aldershot176292529-420
18Altrincham184682335-1218
19Oldham164481725-816
20Yeovil182971320-715
21Scunthorpe173682333-1015
22Maidstone United1835102042-2214
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

