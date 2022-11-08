Altrincham 0-2 Barnet

Last updated on .From the section National League

Barnet moved to within a point of the Vanarama National League play-offs with a win at Altrincham.

Ryan De Havilland put the visitors in front with 16 minutes gone when he turned in Sam Beard's cross from the left.

Barnet were then grateful to goalkeeper Laurie Walker, who foiled Elliot Newby after he sprang the offside trap.

Walker was busy again midway through the second half when he got down to save well from Chris Conn-Clarke.

And Danny Collinge ensured the points were heading back to north London when he headed in Rob Hall's corner with 13 minutes left.

Match report supplied by PA Media.