Altrincham 0-2 Barnet

Match ends, Altrincham 0, Barnet 2.
Barnet moved to within a point of the Vanarama National League play-offs with a win at Altrincham.
Ryan De Havilland put the visitors in front with 16 minutes gone when he turned in Sam Beard's cross from the left.
Barnet were then grateful to goalkeeper Laurie Walker, who foiled Elliot Newby after he sprang the offside trap.
Walker was busy again midway through the second half when he got down to save well from Chris Conn-Clarke.
And Danny Collinge ensured the points were heading back to north London when he headed in Rob Hall's corner with 13 minutes left.
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 22Barrows
- 6Baines
- 4MarriottSubstituted forOsborneat 77'minutes
- 2JonesBooked at 87mins
- 26Jones
- 8Lundstram
- 28Newby
- 16Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forKajaat 69'minutes
- 11Colclough
- 35JenningsSubstituted forHulmeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hulme
- 10Osborne
- 18Pringle
- 23Cooper
- 33Kaja
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 4CollingeBooked at 39mins
- 5ArmstrongSubstituted forHallat 60'minutes
- 11KanuSubstituted forFlanaganat 90+5'minutes
- 8Gorman
- 6Okimo
- 9Kabamba
- 14Pritchard
- 21WynterBooked at 77mins
- 23BeardBooked at 45mins
- 33De HavillandSubstituted forWoodsat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hall
- 16Flanagan
- 28Woods
- 31Azaze
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
- Attendance:
- 1,147
Full Time
Second Half ends, Altrincham 0, Barnet 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Kian Flanagan replaces Idris Kanu.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Sam Woods replaces Ryan De Havilland.
Booking
Edward Jones (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Elliot Osborne replaces Isaac Marriott.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 0, Barnet 2. Danny Collinge (Barnet).
Booking
Ben Wynter (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Egli Kaja replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Jordan Hulme replaces Connor Jennings.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Robert Hall replaces Marvin Armstrong.
Second Half
Second Half begins Altrincham 0, Barnet 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Altrincham 0, Barnet 1.
Booking
Sam Beard (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Danny Collinge (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 0, Barnet 1. Ryan De Havilland (Barnet).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
