Altrincham 0-2 Barnet

National League
Last updated on .From the section National League

Barnet moved to within a point of the Vanarama National League play-offs with a win at Altrincham.

Ryan De Havilland put the visitors in front with 16 minutes gone when he turned in Sam Beard's cross from the left.

Barnet were then grateful to goalkeeper Laurie Walker, who foiled Elliot Newby after he sprang the offside trap.

Walker was busy again midway through the second half when he got down to save well from Chris Conn-Clarke.

And Danny Collinge ensured the points were heading back to north London when he headed in Rob Hall's corner with 13 minutes left.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 22Barrows
  • 6Baines
  • 4MarriottSubstituted forOsborneat 77'minutes
  • 2JonesBooked at 87mins
  • 26Jones
  • 8Lundstram
  • 28Newby
  • 16Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forKajaat 69'minutes
  • 11Colclough
  • 35JenningsSubstituted forHulmeat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hulme
  • 10Osborne
  • 18Pringle
  • 23Cooper
  • 33Kaja

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 4CollingeBooked at 39mins
  • 5ArmstrongSubstituted forHallat 60'minutes
  • 11KanuSubstituted forFlanaganat 90+5'minutes
  • 8Gorman
  • 6Okimo
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Pritchard
  • 21WynterBooked at 77mins
  • 23BeardBooked at 45mins
  • 33De HavillandSubstituted forWoodsat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hall
  • 16Flanagan
  • 28Woods
  • 31Azaze
  • 32Shields
Referee:
Aaron Jackson
Attendance:
1,147

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Altrincham 0, Barnet 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Altrincham 0, Barnet 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Kian Flanagan replaces Idris Kanu.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Sam Woods replaces Ryan De Havilland.

  5. Booking

    Edward Jones (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Elliot Osborne replaces Isaac Marriott.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Altrincham 0, Barnet 2. Danny Collinge (Barnet).

  8. Booking

    Ben Wynter (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Egli Kaja replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Jordan Hulme replaces Connor Jennings.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Robert Hall replaces Marvin Armstrong.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Altrincham 0, Barnet 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Altrincham 0, Barnet 1.

  14. Booking

    Sam Beard (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Booking

    Danny Collinge (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Altrincham 0, Barnet 1. Ryan De Havilland (Barnet).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County18125147173041
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1886433181530
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1886425131230
7Boreham Wood177732317628
8Eastleigh188462321228
9Barnet188373538-327
10Bromley177462421325
11York186662118324
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Maidenhead United186391521-621
15Dorking166373037-721
16Halifax176381524-921
17Aldershot176292529-420
18Altrincham184682335-1218
19Oldham164481725-816
20Yeovil182971320-715
21Scunthorpe173682333-1015
22Maidstone United1835102042-2214
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

