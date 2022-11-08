Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood1YorkYork City1

Boreham Wood 1-1 York City

Last updated on .From the section National Leaguecomments0

Boreham Wood and York City were forced to share the spoils after drawing at Meadow Park.

Taking a point each sees the Wood stay in the promotion spots in seventh, while the Minstermen remain 11th.

York were awarded a penalty when Luke James was brought down in the area and Lenell John-Lewis slotted home from the spot to take the lead 10 minutes in.

The Wood had chances to equalise, with George Broadbent and Zak Brunt both forcing goalkeeper Ethan Ross to make good saves.

But Boreham levelled five minutes after half-time when Jamal Fyfield headed home from close range.

The Minstermen had chances with John-Lewis and Michael Duckworth both coming close, before Will Evans launched a dangerous free-kick into the York box which was eventually cleared.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5EvansBooked at 21mins
  • 12Fyfield
  • 9NdlovuSubstituted forMarshat 88'minutes
  • 8Broadbent
  • 11Newton
  • 15Lewis
  • 17Payne
  • 20BruntSubstituted forReesat 76'minutes
  • 22CoxeBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 4Ricketts
  • 7Rees
  • 10Marsh
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Williams

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 28Duckworth
  • 19Pybus
  • 17Sanders
  • 5Kerr
  • 12Whittle
  • 8Dyson
  • 21Mafuta
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 23JamesSubstituted forDukuat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hurst
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 16Hancox
  • 18Whitley
  • 27Duku
Referee:
Matthew Russell
Attendance:
866

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Boreham Wood 1, York City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, York City 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Tyrone Marsh replaces Lee Ndlovu.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Manny Duku replaces Luke James.

  5. Booking

    Cameron Coxe (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Josh Rees replaces Zak Brunt.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 1, York City 1. Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, York City 1.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, York City 1.

  10. Booking

    Will Evans (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Boreham Wood 0, York City 1. Lenell John-Lewis (York City) converts the penalty with a.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County18125147173041
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1886433181530
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1886425131230
7Boreham Wood177732317628
8Eastleigh188462321228
9Barnet188373538-327
10Bromley177462421325
11York186662118324
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Maidenhead United186391521-621
15Dorking166373037-721
16Halifax176381524-921
17Aldershot176292529-420
18Altrincham184682335-1218
19Oldham164481725-816
20Yeovil182971320-715
21Scunthorpe173682333-1015
22Maidstone United1835102042-2214
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC