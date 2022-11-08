Boreham Wood 1-1 York City

Match ends, Boreham Wood 1, York City 1.
Boreham Wood and York City were forced to share the spoils after drawing at Meadow Park.
Taking a point each sees the Wood stay in the promotion spots in seventh, while the Minstermen remain 11th.
York were awarded a penalty when Luke James was brought down in the area and Lenell John-Lewis slotted home from the spot to take the lead 10 minutes in.
The Wood had chances to equalise, with George Broadbent and Zak Brunt both forcing goalkeeper Ethan Ross to make good saves.
But Boreham levelled five minutes after half-time when Jamal Fyfield headed home from close range.
The Minstermen had chances with John-Lewis and Michael Duckworth both coming close, before Will Evans launched a dangerous free-kick into the York box which was eventually cleared.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5EvansBooked at 21mins
- 12Fyfield
- 9NdlovuSubstituted forMarshat 88'minutes
- 8Broadbent
- 11Newton
- 15Lewis
- 17Payne
- 20BruntSubstituted forReesat 76'minutes
- 22CoxeBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 4Ricketts
- 7Rees
- 10Marsh
- 14Elliott
- 18Williams
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ross
- 2Fallowfield
- 28Duckworth
- 19Pybus
- 17Sanders
- 5Kerr
- 12Whittle
- 8Dyson
- 21Mafuta
- 14John-Lewis
- 23JamesSubstituted forDukuat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hurst
- 11Kouhyar
- 16Hancox
- 18Whitley
- 27Duku
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
- Attendance:
- 866
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, York City 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Tyrone Marsh replaces Lee Ndlovu.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Manny Duku replaces Luke James.
Booking
Cameron Coxe (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Josh Rees replaces Zak Brunt.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, York City 1. Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, York City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, York City 1.
Booking
Will Evans (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, York City 1. Lenell John-Lewis (York City) converts the penalty with a.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
