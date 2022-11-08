Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town

First Half begins.
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0HalifaxFC Halifax Town0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 3-5-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|18
|12
|5
|1
|45
|15
|30
|41
|2
|Wrexham
|17
|12
|3
|2
|47
|17
|30
|39
|3
|Chesterfield
|17
|10
|4
|3
|33
|22
|11
|34
|4
|Solihull Moors
|18
|8
|7
|3
|33
|17
|16
|31
|5
|Woking
|17
|9
|3
|5
|30
|18
|12
|30
|6
|Southend
|18
|8
|6
|4
|23
|11
|12
|30
|7
|Boreham Wood
|17
|7
|6
|4
|22
|17
|5
|27
|8
|York
|18
|7
|5
|6
|21
|17
|4
|26
|9
|Eastleigh
|18
|7
|5
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|26
|10
|Bromley
|17
|7
|4
|6
|24
|21
|3
|25
|11
|Barnet
|18
|7
|4
|7
|33
|38
|-5
|25
|12
|Dag & Red
|17
|6
|5
|6
|29
|34
|-5
|23
|13
|Wealdstone
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|22
|14
|Maidenhead United
|18
|6
|3
|9
|15
|21
|-6
|21
|15
|Dorking
|16
|6
|3
|7
|30
|37
|-7
|21
|16
|Aldershot
|17
|6
|2
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|20
|17
|Altrincham
|18
|4
|7
|7
|23
|33
|-10
|19
|18
|Halifax
|17
|5
|4
|8
|14
|24
|-10
|19
|19
|Oldham
|16
|4
|4
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|16
|20
|Yeovil
|18
|2
|9
|7
|13
|20
|-7
|15
|21
|Scunthorpe
|17
|3
|6
|8
|23
|33
|-10
|15
|22
|Maidstone United
|18
|3
|6
|9
|18
|37
|-19
|15
|23
|Gateshead
|17
|2
|7
|8
|20
|29
|-9
|13
|24
|Torquay
|17
|3
|4
|10
|19
|33
|-14
|13
