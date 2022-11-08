Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0HalifaxFC Halifax Town0

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Moulden
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Gudger
  • 8Maycock
  • 16Vaughan
  • 15Kelleher
  • 7Sbarra
  • 20Whelan
  • 9Dallas
  • 14Kelly
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 3Coker
  • 4Storer
  • 11Barnett
  • 22Jones
  • 27Parsons

Halifax

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 20Gilmour
  • 15Clarke
  • 2Golden
  • 4Summerfield
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 19Cooke
  • 8Spence
  • 14Hunter
  • 18Capello
  • 6Stott

Substitutes

  • 10Warburton
  • 17Harker
  • 21Alli
  • 24Minihan
  • 35Osawe
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County18125145153041
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1887333171631
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1886423111230
7Boreham Wood177642217527
8York187562117426
9Eastleigh187561819-126
10Bromley177462421325
11Barnet187473338-525
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Maidenhead United186391521-621
15Dorking166373037-721
16Aldershot176292529-420
17Altrincham184772333-1019
18Halifax175481424-1019
19Oldham164481725-816
20Yeovil182971320-715
21Scunthorpe173682333-1015
22Maidstone United183691837-1915
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

