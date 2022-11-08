Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United2Notts CountyNotts County2

Southend United 2-2 Notts County

Southend and Notts County lived up to their billing as the form teams in the National League as they shared four goals in a thrilling draw at Roots Hall.

The hosts were seeking a fifth straight victory but had to settle for a point against table-topping County, who have lost just once in the league this season.

The home side pressed early on in front of a season-high 6,603 crowd at Roots Hall as Jack Bridge and Cavaghn Miley had shots blocked and Callum Powell tried his luck.

But it was the visitors who struck first, Macaulay Langstaff opening the scoring with his 18th goal of the season - a deflected shot after 34 minutes.

Ollie Kensdale's looping header drew the hosts level nine minutes after the restart but the Magpies restored their advantage on the hour when Cedwyn Scott picked out the bottom corner with a nice finish from the edge of the box.

But the lead lasted just five minutes as Powell turned in Bridge's cross to set up a thrilling finish and despite chances for both sides it finished all square.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 5-3-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 5Hobson
  • 6Kensdale
  • 16TaylorSubstituted forHusinat 61'minutes
  • 22Lopata
  • 7Bridge
  • 17Miley
  • 18Fonguck
  • 11PowellBooked at 29minsSubstituted forCardwellat 80'minutes
  • 19WrehSubstituted forCosgraveat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 8Husin
  • 20Cosgrave
  • 24Demetriou
  • 39Cardwell

Notts County

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 2BrindleyBooked at 79mins
  • 23Chicksen
  • 16BajramiSubstituted forAustinat 61'minutes
  • 11NemaneSubstituted forAdebayo-Rowlingat 72'minutes
  • 18Palmer
  • 20RodriguesSubstituted forDe Castroat 80'minutes
  • 19Scott
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 5Rawlinson
  • 7Mitchell
  • 8Austin
  • 10De Castro
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling
Referee:
Daniel Middleton
Attendance:
6,603

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southend United 2, Notts County 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Notts County 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Quevin De Castro replaces Rúben Rodrigues.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Harry Cardwell replaces Callum Powell.

  5. Booking

    Richard Brindley (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Tobi Adebayo-Rowling replaces Aaron Nemane.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 2, Notts County 2. Callum Powell (Southend United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Aaron Cosgrave replaces Chris Wreh.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces Geraldo Bajrami.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Noor Husin replaces Harry Taylor.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 1, Notts County 2. Cedwyn Scott (Notts County).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 1, Notts County 1. Ollie Kensdale (Southend United).

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Southend United 0, Notts County 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Southend United 0, Notts County 1.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 0, Notts County 1. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).

  16. Booking

    Callum Powell (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County18125147173041
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1886433181530
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1886425131230
7Boreham Wood177732317628
8Eastleigh188462321228
9Barnet188373538-327
10Bromley177462421325
11York186662118324
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Maidenhead United186391521-621
15Dorking166373037-721
16Halifax176381524-921
17Aldershot176292529-420
18Altrincham184682335-1218
19Oldham164481725-816
20Yeovil182971320-715
21Scunthorpe173682333-1015
22Maidstone United1835102042-2214
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

Top Stories

