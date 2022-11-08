Southend United 2-2 Notts County

Match ends, Southend United 2, Notts County 2.
Southend and Notts County lived up to their billing as the form teams in the National League as they shared four goals in a thrilling draw at Roots Hall.
The hosts were seeking a fifth straight victory but had to settle for a point against table-topping County, who have lost just once in the league this season.
The home side pressed early on in front of a season-high 6,603 crowd at Roots Hall as Jack Bridge and Cavaghn Miley had shots blocked and Callum Powell tried his luck.
But it was the visitors who struck first, Macaulay Langstaff opening the scoring with his 18th goal of the season - a deflected shot after 34 minutes.
Ollie Kensdale's looping header drew the hosts level nine minutes after the restart but the Magpies restored their advantage on the hour when Cedwyn Scott picked out the bottom corner with a nice finish from the edge of the box.
But the lead lasted just five minutes as Powell turned in Bridge's cross to set up a thrilling finish and despite chances for both sides it finished all square.
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 5-3-2
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 5Hobson
- 6Kensdale
- 16TaylorSubstituted forHusinat 61'minutes
- 22Lopata
- 7Bridge
- 17Miley
- 18Fonguck
- 11PowellBooked at 29minsSubstituted forCardwellat 80'minutes
- 19WrehSubstituted forCosgraveat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lomas
- 8Husin
- 20Cosgrave
- 24Demetriou
- 39Cardwell
Notts County
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Cameron
- 15Baldwin
- 2BrindleyBooked at 79mins
- 23Chicksen
- 16BajramiSubstituted forAustinat 61'minutes
- 11NemaneSubstituted forAdebayo-Rowlingat 72'minutes
- 18Palmer
- 20RodriguesSubstituted forDe Castroat 80'minutes
- 19Scott
- 9Langstaff
Substitutes
- 5Rawlinson
- 7Mitchell
- 8Austin
- 10De Castro
- 21Adebayo-Rowling
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
- Attendance:
- 6,603
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Notts County 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Quevin De Castro replaces Rúben Rodrigues.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Harry Cardwell replaces Callum Powell.
Booking
Richard Brindley (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Tobi Adebayo-Rowling replaces Aaron Nemane.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Notts County 2. Callum Powell (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Aaron Cosgrave replaces Chris Wreh.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces Geraldo Bajrami.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Noor Husin replaces Harry Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Notts County 2. Cedwyn Scott (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Notts County 1. Ollie Kensdale (Southend United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 0, Notts County 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Notts County 1.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Notts County 1. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).
Booking
Callum Powell (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
