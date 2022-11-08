Southend United 2-2 Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Southend and Notts County lived up to their billing as the form teams in the National League as they shared four goals in a thrilling draw at Roots Hall.

The hosts were seeking a fifth straight victory but had to settle for a point against table-topping County, who have lost just once in the league this season.

The home side pressed early on in front of a season-high 6,603 crowd at Roots Hall as Jack Bridge and Cavaghn Miley had shots blocked and Callum Powell tried his luck.

But it was the visitors who struck first, Macaulay Langstaff opening the scoring with his 18th goal of the season - a deflected shot after 34 minutes.

Ollie Kensdale's looping header drew the hosts level nine minutes after the restart but the Magpies restored their advantage on the hour when Cedwyn Scott picked out the bottom corner with a nice finish from the edge of the box.

But the lead lasted just five minutes as Powell turned in Bridge's cross to set up a thrilling finish and despite chances for both sides it finished all square.

Match report supplied by PA Media.