National League
YeovilYeovil Town0Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0

Yeovil Town 0-0 Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Yeovil shared the points for the ninth time this season in the Vanarama National League after a goalless draw against Maidenhead at Huish Park.

No team in the division has more stalemates than the Glovers, who were denied the win late on by Dan Gyollai in the visitors' goal.

Yeovil just about shaded the first half but there was no real threat at either end until home goalkeeper Grant Smith denied Emile Acquah a minute before the break.

Kane Ferdinand was next to find Smith in form, trying his luck with a header just short of the hour before the hosts went up the other end in search of the opener.

Anthony Georgiou sent a couple of dangerous free-kicks into the box but his team-mates could not make them count.

Mark Cooper's side raised the tempo in the closing stages as they went looking for a winner but Alex Fisher was twice denied by Gyollai.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Smith
  • 26BevanBooked at 42mins
  • 5Hunt
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 3ReckordBooked at 64mins
  • 32Staunton
  • 18Andrews
  • 7Worthington
  • 9Fisher
  • 24GeorgiouSubstituted forToureat 84'minutes
  • 23ClarkSubstituted forOluwaboriat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 10Toure
  • 14Linton
  • 17Johnson
  • 22Hulbert
  • 27Oluwabori

Maidenhead United

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Gyollai
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 2AsareBooked at 45mins
  • 24Massey
  • 8Nathaniel-GeorgeSubstituted forCliftonat 90+3'minutes
  • 14Acquah
  • 20ArthurSubstituted forKeetchat 54'minutes
  • 17SmithSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 87'minutes
  • 3BeckwithBooked at 67mins
  • 27AdamsBooked at 90mins
  • 6Clerima

Substitutes

  • 9McCoulsky
  • 12Keetch
  • 15Odutayo
  • 23Clifton
  • 31Andre
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis
Attendance:
1,906

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Maidenhead United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Maidenhead United 0.

  3. Booking

    Andrew Oluwabori (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adrian Clifton replaces Ashley Nathaniel-George.

  5. Booking

    Charlee Adams (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Reece Smith.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gime Toure replaces Anthony Georgiou.

  8. Booking

    Sam Beckwith (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Booking

    Jamie Reckord (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Andrew Oluwabori replaces Ewan Clark.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Bradley Keetch replaces Koby Arthur.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Maidenhead United 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Maidenhead United 0.

  14. Booking

    Zico Asare (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Booking

    Owen Bevan (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County18125147173041
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1886433181530
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1886425131230
7Boreham Wood177732317628
8Eastleigh188462321228
9Barnet188373538-327
10Bromley177462421325
11York186662118324
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Maidenhead United186391521-621
15Dorking166373037-721
16Halifax176381524-921
17Aldershot176292529-420
18Altrincham184682335-1218
19Oldham164481725-816
20Yeovil182971320-715
21Scunthorpe173682333-1015
22Maidstone United1835102042-2214
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

