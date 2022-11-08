Yeovil Town 0-0 Maidenhead United

Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Maidenhead United 0.
Yeovil shared the points for the ninth time this season in the Vanarama National League after a goalless draw against Maidenhead at Huish Park.
No team in the division has more stalemates than the Glovers, who were denied the win late on by Dan Gyollai in the visitors' goal.
Yeovil just about shaded the first half but there was no real threat at either end until home goalkeeper Grant Smith denied Emile Acquah a minute before the break.
Kane Ferdinand was next to find Smith in form, trying his luck with a header just short of the hour before the hosts went up the other end in search of the opener.
Anthony Georgiou sent a couple of dangerous free-kicks into the box but his team-mates could not make them count.
Mark Cooper's side raised the tempo in the closing stages as they went looking for a winner but Alex Fisher was twice denied by Gyollai.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Smith
- 26BevanBooked at 42mins
- 5Hunt
- 6Richards-Everton
- 3ReckordBooked at 64mins
- 32Staunton
- 18Andrews
- 7Worthington
- 9Fisher
- 24GeorgiouSubstituted forToureat 84'minutes
- 23ClarkSubstituted forOluwaboriat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 10Toure
- 14Linton
- 17Johnson
- 22Hulbert
- 27Oluwabori
Maidenhead United
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Gyollai
- 10Ferdinand
- 2AsareBooked at 45mins
- 24Massey
- 8Nathaniel-GeorgeSubstituted forCliftonat 90+3'minutes
- 14Acquah
- 20ArthurSubstituted forKeetchat 54'minutes
- 17SmithSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 87'minutes
- 3BeckwithBooked at 67mins
- 27AdamsBooked at 90mins
- 6Clerima
Substitutes
- 9McCoulsky
- 12Keetch
- 15Odutayo
- 23Clifton
- 31Andre
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
- Attendance:
- 1,906
