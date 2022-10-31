Sam Nombe's goal seven minutes into the second half had put Exeter 2-1 up at Home Park

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has called on his players use their 4-2 loss at rivals Plymouth Argyle as motivation for the rest of the season.

The Grecians led twice in a closely fought contest at the League One leaders until Ryan Hardie scored twice in the final 20 minutes.

Caldwell took over the side last Monday after Matt Taylor left last month.

"I said to the players when we look back and show them, they can take a lot of positives from it," he said.

"But we we also have to take the hurt from it," Caldwell added to BBC Sport.

"It's never nice to lose football games, so we have to use that as motivation to give us that desire to work harder and be better, but understand the quality we have and use that and believe more in each other in big moments in games.

"That will be a process that will take time, but I see a lot of potential in this group."

Caldwell oversaw a 0-0 draw away at Derby County the day after taking over as Exeter boss before the trip to the League One leaders and the club's bitter local rivals.

Exeter are 10th in League One after being promoted last season and now face the five sides immediately below Argyle in the table in their next six league matches.

"They're adapting well," Caldwell said of his short time in charge of the side.

"But we have a tough run of fixtures coming up and those little fine margins, we have to make sure we turn them in our favour.

"To concede four goals is disappointing when I don't think Plymouth played through us at any point really.

"I think we kind of gifted the goals to them, so that's something you have to learn from, you can't give good teams opportunities at this level or they punish you."