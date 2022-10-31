Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Celtic are through to the semi-finals in their bid to keep hold of the trophy

The Scottish League Cup has been rebranded as the Viaplay Cup following the streaming company's recent takeover of Premier Sports.

Viaplay launched in the UK on 1 November and has League Cup live rights until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Holders Celtic face Kilmarnock in the last four at Hampden on 14 January and Rangers take on Aberdeen the next day, with the final on 26 February.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster welcomed Viaplay's support.

"Everyone at the SPFL is thrilled to be working with our new title cup sponsor Viaplay," said Doncaster.

"This cup has been a success for many years and Viaplay's coverage and support of this competition until at least 2026/27 is very welcome indeed."