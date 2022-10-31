Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Ollie Turton has made 15 appearances for Huddersfield this season

Huddersfield Town full-back Ollie Turton has been ruled out with a "long-term" ankle injury.

The 29-year-old had to go off in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 Championship home win against Millwall.

Huddersfield boss Boss Mark Fotheringham said Turton's injury "might require surgery to fix".

"Ollie was quite shocked to be honest because he could put weight on it after it happened. It's going to be a big miss," said Fotheringham.

"But it presents a real opportunity now for other players to step up."