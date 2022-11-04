Jess Park replaces Fran Kirby in Lionesses squad
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Everton's on-loan forward Jess Park has been added to the England squad for the friendlies against Japan and Norway.
Park, 21, replaces Chelsea's Fran Kirby, who will remain with her club as she recovers from a viral infection.
The Lionesses' 25-player squad will travel to Spain next week to play Japan on Friday, 11 November and Norway on Tuesday, 15 November.
It is a second senior call-up for Park, who is on a season-long loan with the Toffees from Manchester City.
She was also selected last month by England boss Sarina Wiegman but was an unused substitute in the games against the United States and the Czech Republic.
